PositionGetSymbol

Returns the symbol corresponding to the open position and automatically selects the position for further working with it using functions PositionGetDouble, PositionGetInteger, PositionGetString.

string PositionGetSymbol(

int index

);

Parameters

index

[in] Number of the position in the list of open positions.

Return Value

Value of the string type. If the position was not found, an empty string will be returned. To get an error code, call the GetLastError() function.

Note

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the number of open positions on the account

int total=PositionsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get position symbol by i loop index

ResetLastError();

string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);



//--- if the position symbol is successfully received, then the position at the i index becomes selected automatically

//--- and we can obtain its properties using PositionGetDouble, PositionGetInteger and PositionGetString

if(symbol!="")

{

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);

PrintFormat("Position symbol at index %d: %s, position type: %s", i, symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(type), 14));

}

else

{

PrintFormat("PositionGetSymbol(%d) failed. Error %d", i, GetLastError());

continue;

}

}

/*

result:

Position symbol at index 0: GBPUSD, position type: SELL

Position symbol at index 1: EURUSD, position type: BUY

*/

}

See also

PositionsTotal(), PositionSelect(), Position Properties