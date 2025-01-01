TextOut

The function displays a text in a custom array (buffer) and returns the result of that operation. The array is designed to create the graphical resource.

bool TextOut(

const string text,

int x,

int y,

uint anchor,

uint &data[],

uint width,

uint height,

uint color,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT color_format

);

Parameters

text

[in] Displayed text that will be written to the buffer. Only one-lined text is displayed.

x

[in] X coordinate of the anchor point of the displayed text.

y

[in] Y coordinate of the anchor point of the displayed text.

anchor

[in] The value out of the 9 pre-defined methods of the displayed text's anchor point location. The value is set by a combination of two flags – flags of horizontal and vertical text align. Flag names are listed in the Note below.

data[]

[in] Buffer, in which text is displayed. The buffer is used to create the graphical resource.

width

[in] Buffer width in pixels.

height

[in] Buffer height in pixels.

color

[in] Text color.

color_format

[in] Color format is set by ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT enumeration value.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Note

Anchor point specified by anchor is a combination of two flags of horizontal and vertical text align. Horizontal text align flags:

TA_LEFT – anchor point on the left side of the bounding box

TA_CENTER – horizontal anchor point is located at the center of the bounding box

TA_RIGHT – anchor point on the right side of the bounding box

Vertical text align flags:

TA_TOP – anchor point at the upper side of the bounding box

TA_VCENTER – vertical anchor point is located at the center of the bounding box

TA_BOTTOM – anchor point at the lower side of the bounding box

Possible combinations of flags and specified anchor points are shown in the image.



Example:

//--- width and height of the canvas (the one the drawing takes place on)

#define IMG_WIDTH 200

#define IMG_HEIGHT 200

//--- before running the script, show a window with parameters

#property script_show_inputs

//--- provide the ability to set the color format

input ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA;

//--- array (buffer) for rendering

uint ExtImg[IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object for drawing

ObjectCreate(0,"CLOCK",OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0);

//--- set the name of the graphical resource for rendering in the CLOCK object

ObjectSetString(0,"CLOCK",OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::IMG");



//--- auxiliary variables

double a; // arrow angle

uint nm=2700; // minute counter

uint nh=2700*12; // hour counter

uint w,h; // variables for getting the sizes of text strings

int x,y; // variables for calculating the current coordinates of the anchor point of text strings



//--- spin the clock hands in an infinite loop until the script is stopped

while(!IsStopped())

{

//--- clear the clock drawing buffer array

ArrayFill(ExtImg,0,IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT,0);

//--- set the font for drawing numbers on the dial

TextSetFont("Arial",-200,FW_EXTRABOLD,0);

//--- draw the dial

for(int i=1;i<=12;i++)

{

//--- get the size of the current hour on the dial

TextGetSize(string(i),w,h);

//--- calculate the coordinates of the current hour on the dial

a=-((i*300)%3600*M_PI)/1800.0;

x=IMG_WIDTH/2-int(sin(a)*80+0.5+w/2);

y=IMG_HEIGHT/2-int(cos(a)*80+0.5+h/2);

//--- output this hour to the dial in the ExtImg[] buffer

TextOut(string(i),x,y,TA_LEFT|TA_TOP,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,0xFFFFFFFF,clr_format);

}

//--- set the font for drawing the minute hand

TextSetFont("Arial",-200,FW_EXTRABOLD,-int(nm%3600));

//--- get the size of the minute hand

TextGetSize("----->",w,h);

//--- calculate the coordinates of the minute hand on the dial

a=-(nm%3600*M_PI)/1800.0;

x=IMG_WIDTH/2-int(sin(a)*h/2+0.5);

y=IMG_HEIGHT/2-int(cos(a)*h/2+0.5);

//--- output the minute hand to the dial in the ExtImg[] buffer

TextOut("----->",x,y,TA_LEFT|TA_TOP,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,0xFFFFFFFF,clr_format);



//--- set the font for drawing the hour hand

TextSetFont("Arial",-200,FW_EXTRABOLD,-int(nh/12%3600));

TextGetSize("==>",w,h);

//--- calculate the coordinates of the hour hand on the dial

a=-(nh/12%3600*M_PI)/1800.0;

x=IMG_WIDTH/2-int(sin(a)*h/2+0.5);

y=IMG_HEIGHT/2-int(cos(a)*h/2+0.5);

//--- output the hour hand to the dial in the ExtImg[] buffer

TextOut("==>",x,y,TA_LEFT|TA_TOP,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,0xFFFFFFFF,clr_format);



//--- update the graphical resource

ResourceCreate("::IMG",ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT,0,0,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format);

//--- forced chart update

ChartRedraw();



//--- increase the hour and minute counters

nm+=60;

nh+=60;

//--- take a short pause between frames

Sleep(10);

}

//--- delete the CLOCK object when the script finishes

ObjectDelete(0,"CLOCK");

//---

}

See also

Resources, ResourceCreate(), ResourceSave(), TextGetSize(), TextSetFont()