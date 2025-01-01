void OnStart()

{

//--- string variables

string output_string;

string temp_string;

string format_string;

//--- prepare the specification header

temp_string=StringFormat("Contract specification for %s:

",_Symbol);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- int value output

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_DIGITS = %d (number of digits after the decimal point)

",

digits);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output with variable number of digits after the decimal point

double point_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

format_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_POINT = %%.%df (point value)

",

digits);

temp_string=StringFormat(format_string,point_value);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- int value output

int spread=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SPREAD);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_SPREAD = %d (current spread in points)

",

spread);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- int value output

int min_stop=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL = %d (minimal indention in points for Stop orders)

",

min_stop);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output without the fractional part

double contract_size=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE = %.f (contract size)

",

contract_size);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output with default accuracy

double tick_size=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE = %f (minimal price change)

",

tick_size);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- determining the swap calculation mode

int swap_mode=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE);

string str_swap_mode;

switch(swap_mode)

{

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED (no swaps)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS (in points)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL (in money, in base currency of the symbol)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN (in money, in margin currency of the symbol)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT (in money, in client deposit currency)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT (as the specified annual interest from the instrument price at calculation of swap)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN (as the specified annual interest from the position open price)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT (by reopening positions by the close price +/- specified number of points)"; break;

case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID: str_swap_mode="SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID (by reopening positions by the current Bid price +/- specified number of points)"; break;

}

//--- string value output

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE = %s

",

str_swap_mode);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output with default accuracy

double swap_long=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG = %f (long swap value)

",

swap_long);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output with default accuracy

double swap_short=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT = %f (short swap value)

",

swap_short);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- determining the trading mode

int trade_mode=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE);

string str_trade_mode;

switch(trade_mode)

{

case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED: str_trade_mode="SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED (trade is disabled for the symbol)"; break;

case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY: str_trade_mode="SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY (only long positions are allowed)"; break;

case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY: str_trade_mode="SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY (only short positions are allowed)"; break;

case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY: str_trade_mode="SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY (only position close operations are allowed)"; break;

case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL: str_trade_mode="SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL (no trade restrictions)"; break;

}

//--- string value output

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE = %s

",

str_trade_mode);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output in a compact format

double volume_min=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN = %g (minimal volume for a deal)

",volume_min);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output in a compact format

double volume_step=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP = %g (minimal volume change step)

",volume_step);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output in a compact format

double volume_max=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX = %g (maximal volume for a deal)

",volume_max);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- determining the contract price calculation mode

int calc_mode=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE);

string str_calc_mode;

switch(calc_mode)

{

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX (Forex)";break;

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES (futures)";break;

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD (CFD)";break;

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX (CFD for indices)";break;

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE (CFD at leverage trading)";break;

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS (trading securities on a stock exchange)";break;

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES (trading futures contracts on a stock exchange)";break;

case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS:str_calc_mode="SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS (trading futures contracts on FORTS)";break;

}

//--- string value output

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE = %s

",

str_calc_mode);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output with 2 digits after the decimal point

double margin_initial=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL = %.2f (initial margin)

",

margin_initial);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- double value output with 2 digits after the decimal point

double margin_maintenance=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = %.2f (maintenance margin)

",

margin_maintenance);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

//--- int value output

int freeze_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);

temp_string=StringFormat(" SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL = %d (order freeze level in points)",

freeze_level);

StringAdd(output_string,temp_string);

Print(output_string);

Comment(output_string);

/* execution result

Contract specification for EURUSD:

SYMBOL_DIGITS = 5 (number of digits after the decimal point)

SYMBOL_POINT = 0.00001 (point value)

SYMBOL_SPREAD = 10 (current spread in points)

SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL = 18 (minimal indention in points for Stop orders)

SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE = 100000 (contract size)

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE = 0.000010 (minimal price change)

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE = SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS (in points)

SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG = -0.700000 (buy order swap value)

SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT = -1.000000 (sell order swap value)

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE = SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL (no trade restrictions)

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN = 0.01 (minimal volume for a deal)

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP = 0.01 (minimal volume change step)

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX = 500 (maximal volume for a deal)

SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE = SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX (Forex)

SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL = 0.00 (initial margin)

SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 0.00 (maintenance margin)

SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL = 0 (order freeze level in points)

*/

}