DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceTimeseries and Indicators AccessiBars 

iBars

Returns the number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history.

int  iBars(
   const string           symbol,          // Symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES        timeframe        // Period
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in]  The symbol name of the financial instrument. NULL means the current symbol.

timeframe

[in]  Period. It can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. 0 means the current chart period.

Return Value

The number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history, but no more than allowed by the "Max bars in chart" parameter in platform settings.

Example:

  Print("Bar count on the 'EURUSD,H1' is ",iBars("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1));

See also

Bars