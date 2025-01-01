- Indexing Direction in Arrays, Buffers and Timeseries
iBars
Returns the number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history.
|
int iBars(
Parameters
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument. NULL means the current symbol.
timeframe
[in] Period. It can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. 0 means the current chart period.
Return Value
The number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history, but no more than allowed by the "Max bars in chart" parameter in platform settings.
Example:
|
Print("Bar count on the 'EURUSD,H1' is ",iBars("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1));
