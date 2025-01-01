iBars

Returns the number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history.

int iBars(

const string symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe

);

Parameters

symbol

[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument. NULL means the current symbol.

timeframe

[in] Period. It can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. 0 means the current chart period.

Return Value

The number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history, but no more than allowed by the "Max bars in chart" parameter in platform settings.

Example:

Print("Bar count on the 'EURUSD,H1' is ",iBars("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1));

See also

Bars