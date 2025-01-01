|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableGet"
#define GV_VALUE 1.23
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- set the value to the global variable of the client terminal named GV_NAME
if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME, GV_VALUE))
return;
//--- get the real value of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME
//--- since when using the first form of calling GlobalVariableGet, zero is an error signal,
//--- it is necessary to analyze the last error code while reading the result
double dvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
if(dvalue==0 && GetLastError()!=0)
{
Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- show the obtained result
PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f", dvalue);
//--- set the zero value to the global variable of the client terminal named GV_NAME
if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME, 0))
return;
//--- using the first form of the call we get the Boolean value of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME
bool bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)
{
Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- show the obtained result
PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s", bvalue, (string)bvalue);
//--- set the non-zero value to the global variable of the client terminal named GV_NAME
if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME, GV_VALUE*100.0))
return;
//--- read the Boolean value of the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME again
bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);
if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)
{
Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- show the obtained result
PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s", bvalue, (string)bvalue);
//--- get the real value of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME using the second form of the GlobalVariableGet call
if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME, dvalue))
{
Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- convert the resulting real value into an integer of long type and show the result
long lvalue=(long)dvalue;
PrintFormat("The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type long as %I64d", dvalue, lvalue);
//--- delete the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME after use
if(!GlobalVariableDel(GV_NAME))
{
Print("GlobalVariableDel() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
}
/*
result:
The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.23
The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 0.00 with type bool as false
The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.00 with type bool as true
The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 123.00 with type long as 123
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the value to the terminal global variable; |
//| If there is no variable, create it |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GlobalVariableSetValue(const string gv_name, const double value)
{
if(GlobalVariableSet(gv_name, value)==0)
{
Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}