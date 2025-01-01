#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableGet"

#define GV_VALUE 1.23



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- set the value to the global variable of the client terminal named GV_NAME

if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME, GV_VALUE))

return;



//--- get the real value of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME

//--- since when using the first form of calling GlobalVariableGet, zero is an error signal,

//--- it is necessary to analyze the last error code while reading the result

double dvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);

if(dvalue==0 && GetLastError()!=0)

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- show the obtained result

PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f", dvalue);



//--- set the zero value to the global variable of the client terminal named GV_NAME

if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME, 0))

return;



//--- using the first form of the call we get the Boolean value of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME

bool bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);

if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- show the obtained result

PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s", bvalue, (string)bvalue);



//--- set the non-zero value to the global variable of the client terminal named GV_NAME

if(!GlobalVariableSetValue(GV_NAME, GV_VALUE*100.0))

return;



//--- read the Boolean value of the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME again

bvalue=GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME);

if(!bvalue && GetLastError()!=0)

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- show the obtained result

PrintFormat("The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type bool as %s", bvalue, (string)bvalue);



//--- get the real value of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME using the second form of the GlobalVariableGet call

if(!GlobalVariableGet(GV_NAME, dvalue))

{

Print("GlobalVariableGet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- convert the resulting real value into an integer of long type and show the result

long lvalue=(long)dvalue;

PrintFormat("The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value %.2f with type long as %I64d", dvalue, lvalue);



//--- delete the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME after use

if(!GlobalVariableDel(GV_NAME))

{

Print("GlobalVariableDel() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

}



/*

result:

The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.23

The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 0.00 with type bool as false

The first form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 1.00 with type bool as true

The second form of the GlobalVariableGet() function call returned the value 123.00 with type long as 123

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Set the value to the terminal global variable; |

//| If there is no variable, create it |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GlobalVariableSetValue(const string gv_name, const double value)

{

if(GlobalVariableSet(gv_name, value)==0)

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}