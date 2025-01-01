MathMod

The function returns the real remainder of division of two numbers.

double MathMod(

double value,

double value2

);

Parameters

value

[in] Dividend value.

value2

[in] Divisor value.

Return Value

The MathMod function calculates the real remainder f from expression val/y so that val = i * y + f , where i is an integer, f has the same sign as val, and the absolute value of f is less than the absolute value of y.

Note

Instead of MathMod() you can use fmod().

Example: