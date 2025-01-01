- MathAbs
MathMod
The function returns the real remainder of division of two numbers.
double MathMod(
Parameters
value
[in] Dividend value.
value2
[in] Divisor value.
Return Value
The MathMod function calculates the real remainder f from expression val/y so that val = i * y + f , where i is an integer, f has the same sign as val, and the absolute value of f is less than the absolute value of y.
Note
Instead of MathMod() you can use fmod().
Example:
#property script_show_inputs