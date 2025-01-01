- CalendarCountryById
- CalendarEventById
- CalendarValueById
- CalendarCountries
- CalendarEventByCountry
- CalendarEventByCurrency
- CalendarValueHistoryByEvent
- CalendarValueHistory
- CalendarValueLastByEvent
- CalendarValueLast
Get the array of values for all events with the ability to sort by country and/or currency since the calendar database status with a specified change_id.
int CalendarValueLast(
Parameters
change_id
[in][out] Change ID.
values[]
[out] MqlCalendarValue type array for receiving event values. See the example of handling calendar events.
country_code=NULL
[in] Country code name (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
currency=NULL
[in] Country currency code name.
Return Value
Number of received event values. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:
- 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),
- 4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (not enough memory for executing a request),
- 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),
- 5400 – ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA (array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values, only the ones that managed to fit in were received),
- errors of failed execution of ArrayResize()
Note
All functions for working with the economic calendar use the trade server time (TimeTradeServer). This means that the time in the MqlCalendarValue structure and the time inputs in the CalendarValueHistoryByEvent/CalendarValueHistory functions are set in a trade server timezone, rather than a user's local time.
If the events[] array of fixed length was passed to the function and there was not enough space to save the entire result, the ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA (5400) error is activated.
If change_id = 0 is passed to the function, you will get the current change_id of the calendar database to that parameter; and the function returns 0
For the country_code and currency filters, NULL and "" values are equivalent and mean the absence of the filter.
For country_code, the code field of the MqlCalendarCountry structure, for example "US", "RU" or "EU", should be used.
For currency, the currency field of the MqlCalendarCountry structure, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.
The filters are applied by conjunction, i.e. logical 'AND' is used to select only the values of events both conditions (country and currency) are simultaneously met for
The function returns the array for a specified news and a new change_id that can be used for subsequent calls of the function to receive the new values of the news. Thus, it is possible to update values for a specified news by calling this function with the last known change_id.
The MqlCalendarValue structure provides methods for checking and setting values from the actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value and revised_prev_value fields. If no value is specified, the field stores LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808).
Please note that the values stored in these field are multiplied by one million. It means that when you receive values in MqlCalendarValue using functions CalendarValueById, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent and CalendarValueLast, you should check if the field values are equal to LONG_MIN; if a value is specified in a field, then you should divide the value by 1,000,000 in order to get the value. Another method to get the values is to check and to get values using the functions of the MqlCalendarValue structure.
The sample EA listening for the economic calendar events:
#property description "Example of using the CalendarValueLast function"
See also
CalendarValueLast, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueById