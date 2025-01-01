PlaySound

It plays a sound file.

bool PlaySound(

string filename

);

Parameters

filename

[in] Path to a sound file. If filename=NULL, the playback is stopped.

Return Value

true – if the file is found, otherwise - false.

Note

The file must be located in terminal_directory\Sounds or its sub-directory. Only WAV files are played.

Call of PlaySound() with NULL parameter stops playback.

PlaySound() function does not work in the Strategy Tester.

Example:

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

#define MAGIC (123)



//--- input parameters

input string InpFileNameOK = "ok.wav"; // success audio file

input string InpFileNameErr = "timeout.wav"; // error audio file

input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE InpOrderType = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

input double InpLots = 0.1; // lots



//--- global variables

CTrade ExtTrade;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- set the magic and order type by execution according to the symbol settings

ExtTrade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MAGIC);

ExtTrade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());

//--- call the function of placing an order or opening a position with sound playback

OrderSendWithAudio();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| The function places an order or opens a position |

//| and plays the sound of success or error |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderSendWithAudio(void)

{

bool res=true;

MqlTick tick= {};



ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

PlaySound(InpFileNameErr);

return;

}

//--- send a request to the server

switch(InpOrderType)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY :

res=ExtTrade.Buy(InpLots);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT :

res=ExtTrade.BuyLimit(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.ask-100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP :

res=ExtTrade.BuyStop(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL :

res=ExtTrade.Sell(InpLots);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT :

res=ExtTrade.SellLimit(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.bid+100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP :

res=ExtTrade.SellStop(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

default :

res=false;

}

if(!res)

Print("Error ",GetLastError());

Print(ExtTrade.ResultRetcodeDescription());



//--- if the request is accepted, play the ok.wav sound

if(ExtTrade.ResultRetcode()==TRADE_RETCODE_DONE)

PlaySound(InpFileNameOK);

else

PlaySound(InpFileNameErr);

}

See also

Resources