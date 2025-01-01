- ArrayBsearch
- ArrayCopy
- ArrayCompare
- ArrayFree
- ArrayGetAsSeries
- ArrayInitialize
- ArrayFill
- ArrayIsDynamic
- ArrayIsSeries
- ArrayMaximum
- ArrayMinimum
- ArrayPrint
- ArrayRange
- ArrayResize
- ArrayInsert
- ArrayRemove
- ArrayReverse
- ArraySetAsSeries
- ArraySize
- ArraySort
- ArraySwap
- ArrayToFP16
- ArrayToFP8
- ArrayFromFP16
- ArrayFromFP8
ArrayPrint
Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal.
void ArrayPrint(
Parameters
array[]
[in] Array of a simple type or a simple structure.
digits=_Digits
[in] The number of decimal places for real types. The default value is _Digits.
separator=NULL
[in] Separator of the structure element field values. The default value NULL means an empty line. A space is used as a separator in that case.
start=0
[in] The index of the first printed array element. It is printed from the zero index by default.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of the array elements to be printed. The entire array is displayed by default (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).
flags=ARRAYPRINT_HEADER|ARRAYPRINT_INDEX|ARRAYPRINT_LIMIT|ARRAYPRINT_ALIGN
[in] Combination of flags setting the output mode. All flags are enabled by default:
- ARRAYPRINT_HEADER – print headers for the structure array
- ARRAYPRINT_INDEX – print index at the left side
- ARRAYPRINT_LIMIT – print only the first 100 and the last 100 array elements. Use if you want to print only a part of a large array.
- ARRAYPRINT_ALIGN – enable alignment of the printed values – numbers are aligned to the right, while lines to the left.
- ARRAYPRINT_DATE – when printing datetime, print the date in the dd.mm.yyyy format
- ARRAYPRINT_MINUTES – when printing datetime, print the time in the HH:MM format
- ARRAYPRINT_SECONDS – when printing datetime, print the time in the HH:MM:SS format
Return Value
Note
ArrayPrint() does not print all structure array fields into journal – array and object pointer fields are skipped. These columns are simply not printed for more convenient presentation. If you need to print all structure fields, you need to write your own mass print function with the desired formatting.
Example:
//--- print the values of the last 10 bars
