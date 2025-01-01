ArrayPrint

Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal.

void ArrayPrint(

const void& array[],

uint digits=_Digits,

const string separator=NULL,

ulong start=0,

ulong count=WHOLE_ARRAY,

ulong flags=ARRAYPRINT_HEADER|ARRAYPRINT_INDEX|ARRAYPRINT_LIMIT|ARRAYPRINT_ALIGN

);

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of a simple type or a simple structure.

digits=_Digits

[in] The number of decimal places for real types. The default value is _Digits.

separator=NULL

[in] Separator of the structure element field values. The default value NULL means an empty line. A space is used as a separator in that case.

start=0

[in] The index of the first printed array element. It is printed from the zero index by default.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Number of the array elements to be printed. The entire array is displayed by default (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).

flags=ARRAYPRINT_HEADER|ARRAYPRINT_INDEX|ARRAYPRINT_LIMIT|ARRAYPRINT_ALIGN

[in] Combination of flags setting the output mode. All flags are enabled by default:

ARRAYPRINT_HEADER – print headers for the structure array ARRAYPRINT_INDEX – print index at the left side ARRAYPRINT_LIMIT – print only the first 100 and the last 100 array elements. Use if you want to print only a part of a large array. ARRAYPRINT_ALIGN – enable alignment of the printed values – numbers are aligned to the right, while lines to the left. ARRAYPRINT_DATE – when printing datetime, print the date in the dd.mm.yyyy format ARRAYPRINT_MINUTES – when printing datetime, print the time in the HH:MM format ARRAYPRINT_SECONDS – when printing datetime, print the time in the HH:MM:SS format



Return Value

No

Note

ArrayPrint() does not print all structure array fields into journal – array and object pointer fields are skipped. These columns are simply not printed for more convenient presentation. If you need to print all structure fields, you need to write your own mass print function with the desired formatting.

Example:

//--- print the values of the last 10 bars

MqlRates rates[];

if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,1,10,rates))

{

ArrayPrint(rates);

Print("Check

[time]\t[open]\t[high]\t[low]\t[close]\t[tick_volume]\t[spread]\t[real_volume]");

for(int i=0;i<10;i++)

{

PrintFormat("[%d]\t%s\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%I64d\t",i,

TimeToString(rates[i].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),

rates[i].open,rates[i].high,rates[i].low,rates[i].close,

rates[i].tick_volume,rates[i].spread,rates[i].real_volume);

}

}

else

PrintFormat("CopyRates failed, error code=%d",GetLastError());

//--- example of printing

/*

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2016.11.09 04:00:00 1.11242 1.12314 1.11187 1.12295 18110 10 17300175000

[1] 2016.11.09 05:00:00 1.12296 1.12825 1.11930 1.12747 17829 9 15632176000

[2] 2016.11.09 06:00:00 1.12747 1.12991 1.12586 1.12744 13458 10 9593492000

[3] 2016.11.09 07:00:00 1.12743 1.12763 1.11988 1.12194 15362 9 12352245000

[4] 2016.11.09 08:00:00 1.12194 1.12262 1.11058 1.11172 16833 9 12961333000

[5] 2016.11.09 09:00:00 1.11173 1.11348 1.10803 1.11052 15933 8 10720384000

[6] 2016.11.09 10:00:00 1.11052 1.11065 1.10289 1.10528 11888 9 8084811000

[7] 2016.11.09 11:00:00 1.10512 1.11041 1.10472 1.10915 7284 10 5087113000

[8] 2016.11.09 12:00:00 1.10915 1.11079 1.10892 1.10904 8710 9 6769629000

[9] 2016.11.09 13:00:00 1.10904 1.10913 1.10223 1.10263 8956 7 7192138000

*/

See also

FileSave, FileLoad