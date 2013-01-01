FileReadInteger

The function reads int, short or char value from the current position of the file pointer depending on the length specified in bytes.

int FileReadInteger(

int file_handle,

int size=INT_VALUE

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

size=INT_VALUE

[in] Number of bytes (up to 4 inclusive) that should be read. The corresponding constants are provided: CHAR_VALUE = 1, SHORT_VALUE = 2 and INT_VALUE = 4, so the function can read the whole value of char, short or int type.

Return Value

A value of the int type. The result of this function must be explicitly cast to a target type, i.e. to the type of data that you need to read. Since a value of the int type is returned, it can be easily converted to any integer value. The file pointer is shifted by the number of bytes read.

Note

When reading less than 4 bytes, the received result is always positive. If one or two bytes are read, the sign of the number can be determined by explicit casting to type char (1 byte) or short (2 bytes). Getting the sign for a three-byte number is not trivial, since there is no corresponding underlying type.

Example (the file obtained after executing the example for FileWriteInteger function is used here)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadInteger.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Trends"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_SECTION

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- parameters for data reading

input string InpFileName="Trend.bin"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//--- global variables

int ind=0;

int size=0;

datetime time_buff[];

//--- indicator buffers

double buff[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int def_size=100;

//--- allocate memory for the array

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- additional variables

int arr_size;

uchar arr[];

//--- read data from the file

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- find out how many symbols are used for writing the time

arr_size=FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE);

ArrayResize(arr,arr_size);

for(int i=0;i<arr_size;i++)

arr[i]=(char)FileReadInteger(file_handle,CHAR_VALUE);

//--- store the time value

time_buff[size]=StringToTime(CharArrayToString(arr));

size++;

//--- increase the sizes of the arrays if they are overflown

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

}

}

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- bind the array to the indicator buffer

SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---- set the indicator values that will not be visible on the chart

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- the loop for the bars that have not been handled yet

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 by default

buff[i]=0;

//--- check if any data is still present

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- if dates coincide, the value from the file is used

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

//--- receive the price

buff[i]=close[i];

//--- increase the counter

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

