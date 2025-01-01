- FileSelectDialog
File Functions
This is a group of functions for working with files.
For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means cannot be outside the file sandbox.
There are two directories (with subdirectories) in which working files can be located:
- terminal_data_folder\MQL5\FILES\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory");
- the common folder for all the terminals installed on a computer - usually located in the directory C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files.
There is a program method to obtain names of these catalogs using the TerminalInfoString() function, using the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING enumeration:
//--- Folder that stores the terminal data
Work with files from other directories is prohibited.
If the file is opened for writing using FileOpen(), all subfolders specified in the path will be created if there are no such ones.
File functions allow working with so-called "named pipes". To do this, simply call FileOpen() function with appropriate parameters.
Function
Action
Create a file or folder opening/creation dialog
Starts the search of files in a directory in accordance with the specified filter
Continues the search started by the FileFindFirst() function
Closes search handle
Opens a file with a specified name and flag
Deletes a specified file
Writes to a disk all data remaining in the input/output file buffer
Gets an integer property of a file
Defines the end of a file in the process of reading
Defines the end of a line in a text file in the process of reading
Closes a previously opened file
Checks the existence of a file
Copies the original file from a local or shared folder to another file
Moves or renames a file
Reads arrays of any type except for string from the file of the BIN type
Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or till the end of a text line) and converts the read string to a value of bool type
Reads from the file of the CSV type a string of one of the formats: "YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS", "YYYY.MM.DD" or "HH:MM:SS" - and converts it into a datetime value
Reads a double value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads a float value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads int, short or char value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads a long type value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or til the end of a text line) and converts the read string into double value
Reads a string from the current position of a file pointer from a file
Reads the contents from a binary file into a structure passed as a parameter, from the current position of the file pointer
Moves the position of the file pointer by a specified number of bytes relative to the specified position
Returns the size of a corresponding open file
Returns the current position of the file pointer of a corresponding open file
Writes data to a file of CSV or TXT type
Writes arrays of any type except for string into a file of BIN type
Writes value of the double type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes value of the float type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes value of the int type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes value of the long type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes the value of a string parameter into a BIN or TXT file starting from the current position of the file pointer
Writes the contents of a structure passed as a parameter into a binary file, starting from the current position of the file pointer
Reads all data of a specified binary file into a passed array of numeric types or simple structures
Writes to a binary file all elements of an array passed as a parameter
Creates a folder in the Files directory
Removes a selected directory. If the folder is not empty, then it can't be removed
Deletes all files in the specified folder