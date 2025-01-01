File Functions

This is a group of functions for working with files.

For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means cannot be outside the file sandbox.

There are two directories (with subdirectories) in which working files can be located:

terminal_data_folder\MQL5\FILES\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory");

the common folder for all the terminals installed on a computer - usually located in the directory C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files.

There is a program method to obtain names of these catalogs using the TerminalInfoString() function, using the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING enumeration:

//--- Folder that stores the terminal data

string terminal_data_path=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH);

//--- Common folder for all client terminals

string common_data_path=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH);

Work with files from other directories is prohibited.

If the file is opened for writing using FileOpen(), all subfolders specified in the path will be created if there are no such ones.

File functions allow working with so-called "named pipes". To do this, simply call FileOpen() function with appropriate parameters.