|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- open the dialog for selecting files with the DAT extension
string selected_files[];
if(!FileSelectDialog("Select files to download", NULL,
"Data files (*.dat)|*.dat|All files (*.*)|*.*",
FSD_ALLOW_MULTISELECT, selected_files, "tester.dat")>0)
{
Print("Files not selected. Exit");
return;
}
//--- get the size of files
ulong filesize[];
int filehandle[];
int files=ArraySize(selected_files);
ArrayResize(filesize, files);
ZeroMemory(filesize);
ArrayResize(filehandle, files);
double total_size=0;
for(int i=0; i<files; i++)
{
filehandle[i]=FileOpen(selected_files[i], FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
if(filehandle[i]!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
filesize[i]=FileSize(filehandle[i]);
//PrintFormat("%d, %s handle=%d %d bytes", i, selected_files[i], filehandle[i], filesize[i]);
total_size+=(double)filesize[i];
}
}
//--- check the common size of files
if(total_size==0)
{
PrintFormat("Total files size is 0. Exit");
return;
}
//--- create or open the database in the common terminal folder
string filename="dat_files.sqlite";
int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE);
if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
return;
}
else
Print("Database: ", filename, " opened successfully");
//--- if the FILES table exists, delete it
if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "FILES"))
{
//--- delete the table
if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "DROP TABLE FILES"))
{
Print("Failed to drop table FILES with code ", GetLastError());
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
}
//--- create the FILES table
if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE FILES("
"NAME TEXT NOT NULL,"
"SIZE INT NOT NULL,"
"PERCENT_SIZE REAL NOT NULL,"
"DATA BLOB NOT NULL);"))
{
Print("DB: failed to create table FILES with code ", GetLastError());
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
//--- display the list of all fields in the FILES table
if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(FILES)", 0)<0)
{
PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(FILES)\") failed, error code=%d at line %d", GetLastError(), __LINE__);
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
//--- create a parametrized request to add files to the FILES table
string sql="INSERT INTO FILES (NAME,SIZE,PERCENT_SIZE,DATA)"
" VALUES (?1,?2,?3,?4);"; // request parameters
int request=DatabasePrepare(db, sql);
if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("DatabasePrepare() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());
Print("SQL request: ", sql);
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
//--- go through all the files and add them to the FILES table
bool request_error=false;
DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);
int count=0;
uint size;
for(int i=0; i<files; i++)
{
if(filehandle[i]!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
char data[];
size=FileReadArray(filehandle[i], data);
if(size==0)
{
PrintFormat("FileReadArray(%s) failed with code %d", selected_files[i], GetLastError());
continue;
}
count++;
//--- set the values of the parameters before adding the file to the table
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 0, selected_files[i]))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 1, size))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 2, double(size)*100./total_size))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBindArray(request, 3, data))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
//--- execute a request for inserting the entry and check for an error
if(!DatabaseRead(request)&&(GetLastError()!=ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseRead() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());
DatabaseFinalize(request);
request_error=true;
break;
}
else
PrintFormat("%d. %s: %d bytes", count, selected_files[i],size);
//--- reset the request before the next parameter update
if(!DatabaseReset(request))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseReset() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());
DatabaseFinalize(request);
request_error=true;
break;
}
}
}
//--- transactions status
if(request_error)
{
PrintFormat("Table FILES: failed to add %d files", count);
DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
else
{
DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);
PrintFormat("Table FILES: added %d files", count);
}
//--- close the database file and inform of that
DatabaseClose(db);
PrintFormat("Database: %s created and closed", filename);
}