Constants, Enumerations and Structures

To simplify the program writing and to make program texts more convenient for perception, the MQL5 language provides predefined standard constants and enumerations. Besides that, service structures are used for storing information.

Standard constants are similar to macros and are of int type.

The constants are grouped by their purposes:

Chart constants are used when working with price charts: opening, navigation, setting parameters;

Objects constants are intended for processing graphical objects that can be created and displayed in charts;

Indicators constants are used for working with standard and custom indicators;