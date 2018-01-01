|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTester_Sample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Sample EA with the OnTester() handler"
#property description "As a custom optimization criterion, "
#property description "the ratio of the balance graph linear regression"
#property description "divided by the deviation mean-square error is returned"
//--- include the class for trading operations
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
//--- EA input parameters
input double Lots = 0.1; // Volume
input int Slippage = 10; // Allowable slippage
input int MovingPeriod = 80; // Moving average period
input int MovingShift = 6; // Moving average shift
//--- global variables
int IndicatorHandle=0; // indicator handle
bool IsHedging=false; // flag of the account
CTrade trade; // for performing trading operations
//---
#define EA_MAGIC 18052018
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for position opening conditions |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForOpen(void)
{
MqlRates rt[2];
//--- trade only at the start of a new bar
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)
{
Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");
return;
}
//--- tick volume
if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)
return;
//--- receive moving average values
double ma[1];
if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)
{
Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");
return;
}
//--- check for a signal presence
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- candle opened higher but closed below the moving average
if(rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])
signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // buy signal
else // candle opened lower but closed above the moving average
{
if(rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])
signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;// sell signal
}
//--- additional checks
if(signal!=WRONG_VALUE)
{
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)
{
double price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SYMBOL_BID:SYMBOL_ASK);
trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,signal,Lots,price,0,0);
}
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for position closing conditions |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForClose(void)
{
MqlRates rt[2];
//--- trade only at the start of a new bar
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)
{
Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");
return;
}
if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)
return;
//--- receive moving average values
double ma[1];
if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)
{
Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");
return;
}
//--- position has already been selected earlier using PositionSelect()
bool signal=false;
long type=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
//--- candle opened higher but closed below the moving average - close a short position
if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_SELL && rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])
signal=true;
//--- candle opened lower but closed above the moving average - close a long position
if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_BUY && rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])
signal=true;
//--- additional checks
if(signal)
{
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)
trade.PositionClose(_Symbol,Slippage);
}
//---
}
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Select a position considering an account type: Netting or Hedging |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SelectPosition()
{
bool res=false;
//--- select a position for a Hedging account
if(IsHedging)
{
uint total=PositionsTotal();
for(uint i=0; i<total; i++)
{
string position_symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);
if(_Symbol==position_symbol && EA_MAGIC==PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC))
{
res=true;
break;
}
}
}
//--- select a position for a Netting account
else
{
if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))
return(false);
else
return(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==EA_MAGIC); //---check Magic number
}
//--- execution result
return(res);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
{
//--- set a trading type: Netting or Hedging
IsHedging=((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);
//--- initialize an object for correct position control
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(EA_MAGIC);
trade.SetMarginMode();
trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
trade.SetDeviationInPoints(Slippage);
//--- create Moving Average indicator
IndicatorHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
if(IndicatorHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
printf("Error creating iMA indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- ok
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
{
//--- if a position is already opened, check the closing condition
if(SelectPosition())
CheckForClose();
// check the position opening condition
CheckForOpen();
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
//--- custom criterion optimization value (the higher, the better)
double ret=0.0;
//--- get trade results to the array
double array[];
double trades_volume;
GetTradeResultsToArray(array,trades_volume);
int trades=ArraySize(array);
//--- if there are less than 10 trades, test yields no positive results
if(trades<10)
return (0);
//--- average result per trade
double average_pl=0;
for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++)
average_pl+=array[i];
average_pl/=trades;
//--- display the message for the single-test mode
if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) && !MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION))
PrintFormat("%s: Trades=%d, Average profit=%.2f",__FUNCTION__,trades,average_pl);
//--- calculate linear regression ratios for the profit graph
double a,b,std_error;
double chart[];
if(!CalculateLinearRegression(array,chart,a,b))
return (0);
//--- calculate the error of the chart deviation from the regression line
if(!CalculateStdError(chart,a,b,std_error))
return (0);
//--- calculate the ratio of trend profits to the standard deviation
ret=(std_error == 0.0) ? a*trades : a*trades/std_error;
//--- return custom criterion optimization value
return(ret);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get the array of profits/losses from deals |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradeResultsToArray(double &pl_results[],double &volume)
{
//--- request the complete trading history
if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
return (false);
uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
volume=0;
//--- set the initial size of the array with a margin - by the number of deals in history
ArrayResize(pl_results,total_deals);
//--- counter of deals that fix the trading result - profit or loss
int counter=0;
ulong ticket_history_deal=0;
//--- go through all deals
for(uint i=0;i<total_deals;i++)
{
//--- select a deal
if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
{
ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry =(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY);
long deal_type =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE);
double deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);
double deal_volume =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_VOLUME);
//--- we are only interested in trading operations
if((deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_BUY) && (deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_SELL))
continue;
//--- only deals that fix profits/losses
if(deal_entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_IN)
{
//--- write the trading result to the array and increase the counter of deals
pl_results[counter]=deal_profit;
volume+=deal_volume;
counter++;
}
}
}
//--- set the final size of the array
ArrayResize(pl_results,counter);
return (true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate the linear regression y=a*x+b |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateLinearRegression(double &change[],double &chartline[],
double &a_coef,double &b_coef)
{
//--- check for data sufficiency
if(ArraySize(change)<3)
return (false);
//--- create a chart array with an accumulation
int N=ArraySize(change);
ArrayResize(chartline,N);
chartline[0]=change[0];
for(int i=1;i<N;i++)
chartline[i]=chartline[i-1]+change[i];
//--- now, calculate regression ratios
double x=0,y=0,x2=0,xy=0;
for(int i=0;i<N;i++)
{
x=x+i;
y=y+chartline[i];
xy=xy+i*chartline[i];
x2=x2+i*i;
}
a_coef=(N*xy-x*y)/(N*x2-x*x);
b_coef=(y-a_coef*x)/N;
//---
return (true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate mean-square deviation error for specified a and b |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateStdError(double &data[],double a_coef,double b_coef,double &std_err)
{
//--- sum of error squares
double error=0;
int N=ArraySize(data);
if(N<=2)
return (false);
for(int i=0;i<N;i++)
error+=MathPow(a_coef*i+b_coef-data[i],2);
std_err=MathSqrt(error/(N-2));
//---
return (true);
}