//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnTester_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Sample EA with the OnTester() handler"

#property description "As a custom optimization criterion, "

#property description "the ratio of the balance graph linear regression"

#property description "divided by the deviation mean-square error is returned"

//--- include the class for trading operations

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

//--- EA input parameters

input double Lots = 0.1; // Volume

input int Slippage = 10; // Allowable slippage

input int MovingPeriod = 80; // Moving average period

input int MovingShift = 6; // Moving average shift

//--- global variables

int IndicatorHandle=0; // indicator handle

bool IsHedging=false; // flag of the account

CTrade trade; // for performing trading operations

//---

#define EA_MAGIC 18052018

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check for position opening conditions |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckForOpen(void)

{

MqlRates rt[2];

//--- trade only at the start of a new bar

if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)

{

Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");

return;

}

//--- tick volume

if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)

return;

//--- receive moving average values

double ma[1];

if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)

{

Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");

return;

}

//--- check for a signal presence

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE;

//--- candle opened higher but closed below the moving average

if(rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])

signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // buy signal

else // candle opened lower but closed above the moving average

{

if(rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])

signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;// sell signal

}

//--- additional checks

if(signal!=WRONG_VALUE)

{

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)

{

double price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SYMBOL_BID:SYMBOL_ASK);

trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,signal,Lots,price,0,0);

}

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check for position closing conditions |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckForClose(void)

{

MqlRates rt[2];

//--- trade only at the start of a new bar

if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,2,rt)!=2)

{

Print("CopyRates of ",_Symbol," failed, no history");

return;

}

if(rt[1].tick_volume>1)

return;

//--- receive moving average values

double ma[1];

if(CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandle,0,1,1,ma)!=1)

{

Print("CopyBuffer from iMA failed, no data");

return;

}

//--- position has already been selected earlier using PositionSelect()

bool signal=false;

long type=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);

//--- candle opened higher but closed below the moving average - close a short position

if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_SELL && rt[0].open>ma[0] && rt[0].close<ma[0])

signal=true;

//--- candle opened lower but closed above the moving average - close a long position

if(type==(long)POSITION_TYPE_BUY && rt[0].open<ma[0] && rt[0].close>ma[0])

signal=true;

//--- additional checks

if(signal)

{

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100)

trade.PositionClose(_Symbol,Slippage);

}

//---

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Select a position considering an account type: Netting or Hedging |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SelectPosition()

{

bool res=false;

//--- select a position for a Hedging account

if(IsHedging)

{

uint total=PositionsTotal();

for(uint i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string position_symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);

if(_Symbol==position_symbol && EA_MAGIC==PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC))

{

res=true;

break;

}

}

}

//--- select a position for a Netting account

else

{

if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))

return(false);

else

return(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==EA_MAGIC); //---check Magic number

}

//--- execution result

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit(void)

{

//--- set a trading type: Netting or Hedging

IsHedging=((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);

//--- initialize an object for correct position control

trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(EA_MAGIC);

trade.SetMarginMode();

trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());

trade.SetDeviationInPoints(Slippage);

//--- create Moving Average indicator

IndicatorHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

if(IndicatorHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

printf("Error creating iMA indicator");

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- ok

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick(void)

{

//--- if a position is already opened, check the closing condition

if(SelectPosition())

CheckForClose();

// check the position opening condition

CheckForOpen();

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- custom criterion optimization value (the higher, the better)

double ret=0.0;

//--- get trade results to the array

double array[];

double trades_volume;

GetTradeResultsToArray(array,trades_volume);

int trades=ArraySize(array);

//--- if there are less than 10 trades, test yields no positive results

if(trades<10)

return (0);

//--- average result per trade

double average_pl=0;

for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++)

average_pl+=array[i];

average_pl/=trades;

//--- display the message for the single-test mode

if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) && !MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION))

PrintFormat("%s: Trades=%d, Average profit=%.2f",__FUNCTION__,trades,average_pl);

//--- calculate linear regression ratios for the profit graph

double a,b,std_error;

double chart[];

if(!CalculateLinearRegression(array,chart,a,b))

return (0);

//--- calculate the error of the chart deviation from the regression line

if(!CalculateStdError(chart,a,b,std_error))

return (0);

//--- calculate the ratio of trend profits to the standard deviation

ret=(std_error == 0.0) ? a*trades : a*trades/std_error;

//--- return custom criterion optimization value

return(ret);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Get the array of profits/losses from deals |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTradeResultsToArray(double &pl_results[],double &volume)

{

//--- request the complete trading history

if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))

return (false);

uint total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

volume=0;

//--- set the initial size of the array with a margin - by the number of deals in history

ArrayResize(pl_results,total_deals);

//--- counter of deals that fix the trading result - profit or loss

int counter=0;

ulong ticket_history_deal=0;

//--- go through all deals

for(uint i=0;i<total_deals;i++)

{

//--- select a deal

if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)

{

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry =(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY);

long deal_type =HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE);

double deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);

double deal_volume =HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_VOLUME);

//--- we are only interested in trading operations

if((deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_BUY) && (deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_SELL))

continue;

//--- only deals that fix profits/losses

if(deal_entry!=DEAL_ENTRY_IN)

{

//--- write the trading result to the array and increase the counter of deals

pl_results[counter]=deal_profit;

volume+=deal_volume;

counter++;

}

}

}

//--- set the final size of the array

ArrayResize(pl_results,counter);

return (true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculate the linear regression y=a*x+b |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CalculateLinearRegression(double &change[],double &chartline[],

double &a_coef,double &b_coef)

{

//--- check for data sufficiency

if(ArraySize(change)<3)

return (false);

//--- create a chart array with an accumulation

int N=ArraySize(change);

ArrayResize(chartline,N);

chartline[0]=change[0];

for(int i=1;i<N;i++)

chartline[i]=chartline[i-1]+change[i];

//--- now, calculate regression ratios

double x=0,y=0,x2=0,xy=0;

for(int i=0;i<N;i++)

{

x=x+i;

y=y+chartline[i];

xy=xy+i*chartline[i];

x2=x2+i*i;

}

a_coef=(N*xy-x*y)/(N*x2-x*x);

b_coef=(y-a_coef*x)/N;

//---

return (true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculate mean-square deviation error for specified a and b |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CalculateStdError(double &data[],double a_coef,double b_coef,double &std_err)

{

//--- sum of error squares

double error=0;

int N=ArraySize(data);

if(N<=2)

return (false);

for(int i=0;i<N;i++)

error+=MathPow(a_coef*i+b_coef-data[i],2);

std_err=MathSqrt(error/(N-2));

//---

return (true);

}