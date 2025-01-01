MQL5 ReferenceWorking with OpenCLCLKernelCreate
CLKernelCreate
Creates the OpenCL program kernel and returns its handle.
int CLKernelCreate(
Parameters
program
[in] Handle to an object of the OpenCL program.
kernel_name
[in] The name of the kernel function in the appropriate OpenCL program, in which execution begins.
Return Value
A handle to an OpenCL object if successful. In case of error -1 is returned. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.
Note
At the moment, the following error codes are used:
- ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE - invalid handle to OpenCL program.
- ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER - invalid string parameter.
- ERR_OPENCL_TOO_LONG_KERNEL_NAME - kernel name contains more than 127 characters.
- ERR_OPENCL_KERNEL_CREATE - internal error occurred while creating an OpenCL object.