CLKernelCreate

Creates the OpenCL program kernel and returns its handle.

int CLKernelCreate(

int program,

const string kernel_name

);

Parameters

program

[in] Handle to an object of the OpenCL program.

kernel_name

[in] The name of the kernel function in the appropriate OpenCL program, in which execution begins.

Return Value

A handle to an OpenCL object if successful. In case of error -1 is returned. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

Note

At the moment, the following error codes are used: