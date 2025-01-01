DatabaseBind

Sets a parameter value in a request.

bool DatabaseBind(

int request,

int index,

T value

);

Parameters

request

[in] The handle of a request created in DatabasePrepare().

index

[in] The parameter index in the request a value should be set for. The numbering starts with zero.

value

[in] The value to be set. Extended types: bool, char, uchar, short, ushart, int, uint, color, datetime, long, ulong, float, double, string.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise - false. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003) – unsupported type;

ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) - invalid database handle;

ERR_DATABASE_NOT_READY (5128) - cannot use the function to make a request at the moment. The request is being executed or already complete. DatabaseReset() should be called.

Note

The function is used in case an SQL request contains "?" or "?N" parameterizable values where N means the parameter index (starting from one). At the same time, parameters indexing in DatabaseBind() starts from zero.

For example:

INSERT INTO table VALUES (?,?,?)

SELECT * FROM table WHERE id=?

The function may be called immediately after a parametrized request is created in DatabasePrepare() or after the request is reset using DatabaseReset().

Use this function together with DatabaseReset() to execute the request as many times as needed with different parameter values.

The function is designed to work with simple type parameters. If a parameter should be checked against an array, use the DatabaseBindArray() function.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

MqlTick ticks[];

//--- remember the start time before receiving the ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();

//--- request the tick history per day

ulong to=TimeCurrent()*1000;

ulong from=to-PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1)*1000;

if(CopyTicksRange(_Symbol, ticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL, from, to)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTicksRange(%s - %s) failed, error=%d",

_Symbol, TimeToString(datetime(from/1000)), TimeToString(datetime(to/1000)), _LastError);

return;

}

else

{

//--- how many ticks were received and how much time it took to receive them

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTicksRange received %d ticks in %d ms (from %s to %s)",

_Symbol, ArraySize(ticks), GetTickCount()-start,

TimeToString(datetime(from/1000)), TimeToString(datetime(to/1000)));

}



//--- set the file name for storing the database

string filename=_Symbol+" "+TimeToString(datetime(from/1000))+" - "+TimeToString(datetime(to/1000))+".sqlite";

StringReplace(filename, ":", "."); // ":" character is not allowed in file names

//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("Database: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}

else

Print("Database: ", filename, " opened successfully");



//--- create the TICKS table

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE TICKS("

"SYMBOL CHAR(10),"

"TIME INT NOT NULL,"

"BID REAL,"

"ASK REAL,"

"LAST REAL,"

"VOLUME INT,"

"TIME_MSC INT,"

"VOLUME_REAL REAL);"))

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " create table TICKS failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- display the list of all fields in the TICKS table

if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(TICKS)", 0)<0)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(TICKS)\") failed, error code=%d at line %d", GetLastError(), __LINE__);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- create a parametrized request to add ticks to the TICKS table

string sql="INSERT INTO TICKS (SYMBOL,TIME,BID,ASK,LAST,VOLUME,TIME_MSC,VOLUME_REAL)"

" VALUES (?1,?2,?3,?4,?5,?6,?7,?8)"; // request parameters

int request=DatabasePrepare(db, sql);

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrepare() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

Print("SQL request: ", sql);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- set the value of the first request parameter

DatabaseBind(request, 0, _Symbol);

//--- remember the start time before adding ticks to the TICKS table

start=GetTickCount();

DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);

int total=ArraySize(ticks);

bool request_error=false;

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- set the values of the remaining parameters before adding the entry

ResetLastError();

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 1, ticks[i].time))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Tick #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

//--- if the previous DatabaseBind() call was successful, set the next parameter

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 2, ticks[i].bid))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Tick #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 3, ticks[i].ask))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Tick #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 4, ticks[i].last))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Tick #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 5, ticks[i].volume))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Tick #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 6, ticks[i].time_msc))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Tick #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!request_error && !DatabaseBind(request, 7, ticks[i].volume_real))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

PrintFormat("Tick #%d line=%d", i+1, __LINE__);

request_error=true;

break;

}



//--- execute a request for inserting the entry and check for an error

if(!request_error && !DatabaseRead(request) && (GetLastError()!=ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseRead() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

//--- reset the request before the next parameter update

if(!request_error && !DatabaseReset(request))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseReset() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

} //--- done going through all the ticks



//--- transactions status

if(request_error)

{

PrintFormat("Table TICKS: failed to add %d ticks ", ArraySize(ticks));

DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

else

{

DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);

PrintFormat("Table TICKS: added %d ticks in %d ms",

ArraySize(ticks), GetTickCount()-start);

}



//--- close the database file and inform of that

DatabaseClose(db);

PrintFormat("Database: %s created and closed", filename);

}

/*

Result:

EURUSD: CopyTicksRange received 268061 ticks in 47 ms (from 2020.03.18 12:40 to 2020.03.19 12:40)

Database: EURUSD 2020.03.18 12.40 - 2020.03.19 12.40.sqlite opened successfully

#| cid name type notnull dflt_value pk

-+-----------------------------------------------

1| 0 SYMBOL CHAR(10) 0 0

2| 1 TIME INT 1 0

3| 2 BID REAL 0 0

4| 3 ASK REAL 0 0

5| 4 LAST REAL 0 0

6| 5 VOLUME INT 0 0

7| 6 TIME_MSC INT 0 0

8| 7 VOLUME_REAL REAL 0 0

Table TICKS: added 268061 ticks in 797 ms

Database: EURUSD 2020.03.18 12.40 - 2020.03.19 12.40.sqlite created and closed

OnCalculateCorrelation=0.87 2020.03.19 13:00: EURUSD vs GBPUSD PERIOD_M30

*/

