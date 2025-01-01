#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the request and result structures

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result ={};



//--- fill in trade request parameters to open a long position

request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // trading operation type

request.symbol = Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume = 0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot

request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // order type

request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK); // open price

request.deviation = 5; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic = EXPERT_MAGIC; // order MagicNumber



//--- send a request. If failed to send a request, display the error code and complete operation

if(!OrderSend(request, result))

{

PrintFormat("OrderSend error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- display operation data

PrintFormat("Trade request result: retcode: %u, deal: %I64u, order: %I64u", result.retcode, result.deal, result.order);



//--- get the position ticket from the trade operation result and select the position by ticket

//--- the ticket of a newly opened position corresponds to the ticket of the order that generated the deal

ulong ticket=result.order;

ResetLastError();

if(!PositionSelectByTicket(ticket))

{

PrintFormat("PositionSelectByTicket(%I64u) failed. Error %d", ticket, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- display the data of a position, selected by ticket, in the journal

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);

long time = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME_MSC);

double price = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);

double volume= PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);

string symbol= PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);

int digits= (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Current selected position: %s %.2f %s #%I64u at %.*f, %s",

symbol, volume, (type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : "Sell"), ticket, digits, price, TimeMscToString(time));

/*

result:

Trade request result: retcode: 10009, deal: 2778100901, order: 2803905975

Current selected position: EURUSD 0.10 Buy #2803905975 at 1.10672, 2024.09.02 12:09:51.239

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return time with milliseconds |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TimeMscToString(const long time_msc, int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)

{

return(TimeToString(time_msc/1000, flags) + "." + IntegerToString(time_msc %1000, 3, '0'));

}