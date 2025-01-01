- OrderCalcMargin
HistoryDealsTotal
Returns the number of deal in history. Prior to calling HistoryDealsTotal(), first it is necessary to receive the history of deals and orders using the HistorySelect() or HistorySelectByPosition() function.
|
int HistoryDealsTotal();
Return Value
Value of the int type.
Note
Do not confuse orders, deals and positions. Each deal is the result of the execution of an order, each position is the summary result of one or more deals.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also