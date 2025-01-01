Date and Time
This is the group of functions for working with data of datetime type (an integer that represents the number of seconds elapsed from 0 hours of January 1, 1970).
To arrange high-resolution counters and timers, use the GetTickCount() function, which produces values in milliseconds.
Function
Action
Returns the last known server time (time of the last quote receipt) in the datetime format
Returns the current calculation time of the trade server
Returns the local computer time in datetime format
Returns GMT in datetime format with the Daylight Saving Time by local time of the computer, where the client terminal is running
Returns the sign of Daylight Saving Time switch
Returns the current difference between GMT time and the local computer time in seconds, taking into account DST switch
Converts a datetime value into a variable of MqlDateTime structure type
Converts a variable of MqlDateTime structure type into a datetime value