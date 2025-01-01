|
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
//--- display three horizontal levels in a separate indicator window
#property indicator_level1 20
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_level3 80
//--- set thickness of horizontal levels
#property indicator_levelwidth 5
//--- set color of horizontal levels
#property indicator_levelcolor clrAliceBlue
//--- set style of horizontal levels
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- set descriptions of horizontal levels
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,0,"First Level (index 0)");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,1,"Second Level (index 1)");
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,2,"Third Level (index 2)");
//--- set the short name for indicator
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"IndicatorSetInteger() Demo");
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int tick_counter=0;
//--- calculate ticks
tick_counter++;
//--- and calculate colors of horizontal levels depending on the tick counter
ChangeLevelColor(0,tick_counter,3,6,10); // three last parameters are switching the color
ChangeLevelColor(1,tick_counter,3,6,8);
ChangeLevelColor(2,tick_counter,4,7,9);
//--- modify style of horizontal levels
ChangeLevelStyle(0,tick_counter);
ChangeLevelStyle(1,tick_counter+5);
ChangeLevelStyle(2,tick_counter+15);
//--- get width as the remainder of integer division of the ticks number by 5
int width=tick_counter%5;
//--- iterate over all horizontal levels and set thickness
for(int l=0;l<3;l++)
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH,l,width+1);
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set color of horizontal line in the separate indicator window |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelColor(int level, // number of horizontal line
int tick_number,// dividend, number to get the remainder of division
int f_trigger, // first divisor of color switching
int s_trigger, // second divisor of color switching
int t_trigger) // third divisor of color switching
{
static color colors[3]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- index of color from the colors[] array
int index=-1;
//--- calculate the number of color from the colors[] array to paint horizontal line
if(tick_number%f_trigger==0)
index=0; // if tick_number is divided by f_trigger without the remainder
if(tick_number%s_trigger==0)
index=1; // if tick_number is divided by s_trigger without the remainder
if(tick_number%t_trigger==0)
index=2; // if tick_number is divided by t_trigger without the remainder
//--- if color is defined, set it
if(index!=-1)
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,level,colors[index]);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set style of horizontal line in the separate indicator window |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLevelStyle(int level, // number of horizontal line
int tick_number// number to get the remainder of division
)
{
//--- array to store styles
static ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[5]=
{STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//--- index of style from the styles[] array
int index=-1;
//--- calculate the number from the styles[] array to set style of horizontal line
if(tick_number%50==0)
index=5; // if tick_number is divided by 50 without the remainder, then style is STYLE_DASHDOTDOT
if(tick_number%40==0)
index=4; // ... style is STYLE_DASHDOT
if(tick_number%30==0)
index=3; // ... STYLE_DOT
if(tick_number%20==0)
index=2; // ... STYLE_DASH
if(tick_number%10==0)
index=1; // ... STYLE_SOLID
//--- if style is defined, set it
if(index!=-1)
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE,level,styles[index]);
}