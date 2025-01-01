Trade Functions

This is the group of functions intended for managing trading activities.

Before you proceed to study the trade functions of the platform, you must have a clear understanding of the basic terms: order, deal and position:

An order is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

A deal is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the supply price (Bid). A deal can be opened as a result of market order execution or pending order triggering. Note that in some cases, execution of an order can result in several deals.

A position is a trade obligation, i.e. the number of bought or sold contracts of a financial instrument. A long position is financial security bought expecting the security price go higher. A short position is an obligation to supply a security expecting the price will fall in future.

General information about trading operations is available in the client terminal help.

Trading functions can be used in Expert Advisors and scripts. Trading functions can be called only if in the properties of the Expert Advisor or script the "Allow live trading" checkbox is enabled.

Trading can be allowed or prohibited depending on various factors described in the Trade Permission section.