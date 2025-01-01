DocumentationSections
Trade Functions

This is the group of functions intended for managing trading activities.

Before you proceed to study the trade functions of the platform, you must have a clear understanding of the basic terms: order, deal and position:

  • An order is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
  • A deal is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the supply price (Bid). A deal can be opened as a result of market order execution or pending order triggering. Note that in some cases, execution of an order can result in several deals.
  • A position is a trade obligation, i.e. the number of bought or sold contracts of a financial instrument. A long position is financial security bought expecting the security price go higher. A short position is an obligation to supply a security expecting the price will fall in future.

General information about trading operations is available in the client terminal help.

Trading functions can be used in Expert Advisors and scripts. Trading functions can be called only if in the properties of the Expert Advisor or script the "Allow live trading" checkbox is enabled.

Trading can be allowed or prohibited depending on various factors described in the Trade Permission section.

Function

Action

OrderCalcMargin

Calculates the margin required for the specified order type, in the deposit currency

OrderCalcProfit

Calculates the profit based on the parameters passed, in the deposit currency

OrderCheck

Checks if there are enough funds to execute the required trade operation.

OrderSend

Sends trade requests to a server

OrderSendAsync

Asynchronously sends trade requests without waiting for the trade response of the trade server

PositionsTotal

Returns the number of open positions

PositionGetSymbol

Returns the symbol corresponding to the open position

PositionSelect

Chooses an open position for further working with it

PositionSelectByTicket

Selects a position to work with by the ticket number specified in it

PositionGetDouble

Returns the requested property of an open position (double)

PositionGetInteger

Returns the requested property of an open position (datetime or int)

PositionGetString

Returns the requested property of an open position (string)

PositionGetTicket

Returns the ticket of the position with the specified index in the list of open positions

OrdersTotal

Returns the number of orders

OrderGetTicket

Return the ticket of a corresponding order

OrderSelect

Selects a order for further working with it

OrderGetDouble

Returns the requested property of the order (double)

OrderGetInteger

Returns the requested property of the order (datetime or int)

OrderGetString

Returns the requested property of the order (string)

HistorySelect

Retrieves the history of transactions and orders for the specified period of the server time

HistorySelectByPosition

Requests the history of deals with a specified position identifier.

HistoryOrderSelect

Selects an order in the history for further working with it

HistoryOrdersTotal

Returns the number of orders in the history

HistoryOrderGetTicket

Return order ticket of a corresponding order in the history

HistoryOrderGetDouble

Returns the requested property of an order in the history (double)

HistoryOrderGetInteger

Returns the requested property of an order in the history (datetime or int)

HistoryOrderGetString

Returns the requested property of an order in the history (string)

HistoryDealSelect

Selects a deal in the history for further calling it through appropriate functions

HistoryDealsTotal

Returns the number of deals in the history

HistoryDealGetTicket

Returns a ticket of a corresponding deal in the history

HistoryDealGetDouble

Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (double)

HistoryDealGetInteger

Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (datetime or int)

HistoryDealGetString

Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (string)