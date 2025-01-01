input string InpKey = "ABCDEFG"; // Encryption key



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string text="The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog";

uchar src[],dst[],key[];



//--- prepare the encryption key

StringToCharArray(InpKey,key);

//--- prepare the src[] source array

StringToCharArray(text,src);

//--- display source data

PrintFormat("Initial data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));



//--- encrypt the src[] array using the DES method with the key[] 56-bit key

int res=CryptEncode(CRYPT_DES,src,key,dst);



//--- check the encryption result

if(res>0)

{

//--- display encrypted data

PrintFormat("Encoded data: size=%d %s",res,ArrayToHex(dst));

//--- decrypt the dst[] array data using the DES method with the key[] 56-bit key

res=CryptDecode(CRYPT_DES,dst,key,src);

//--- check the result

if(res>0)

{

//--- display decrypted data

PrintFormat("Decoded data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));

}

else

Print("CryptDecode failed. Error: ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("CryptEncode failed. Error: ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ArrayToHex |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string ArrayToHex(uchar &arr[],int count=-1)

{

string res="";



//--- check the size

if(count<0 || count>ArraySize(arr))

count=ArraySize(arr);



//--- convert to hexadecimal string

for(int i=0; i<count; i++)

res+=StringFormat("%.2X",arr[i]);



return(res);

}