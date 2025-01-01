Working with databases

The functions for working with databases apply the popular and easy-to-use SQLite engine. The convenient feature of this engine is that the entire database is located in a single file on a user PC's hard disk.

The functions allow for convenient creation of tables, adding data to them, performing modifications and sampling using simple SQL requests:

receiving trading history and quotes from any formats,

saving optimization and test results,

preparing and exchanging data with other analysis packages,

storing MQL5 application settings and status.

Queries allow using statistical and mathematical functions.

The functions for working with databases allow you to replace the most repetitive large data array handling operations with SQL requests, so that it is often possible to use the DatabaseExecute/DatabasePrepare calls instead of programming complex loops and comparisons. Use the DatabaseReadBind function to conveniently obtain query results in a ready-made structure. The function allows reading all record fields at once within a single call.

To accelerate reading, writing and modification, a database can be opened/created in RAM with the DATABASE_OPEN_MEMORY flag, although such a database is available only to a specific application and is not shared. When working with databases located on the hard disk, bulk data inserts/changes should be wrapped in transactions using DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit/DatabaseTransactionRollback. This accelerates the process hundreds of times.

To start working with the functions, read the article SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5.

Function Action DatabaseOpen Opens or creates a database in a specified file DatabaseClose Closes a database DatabaseImport Imports data from a file into a table DatabaseExport Exports a table or an SQL request execution result to a CSV file DatabasePrint Prints a table or an SQL request execution result in the Experts journal DatabaseTableExists Checks the presence of the table in a database DatabaseExecute Executes a request to a specified database DatabasePrepare Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead() DatabaseReset Resets a request, like after calling DatabasePrepare() DatabaseBind Sets a parameter value in a request DatabaseBindArray Sets an array as a parameter value DatabaseRead Moves to the next entry as a result of a request DatabaseReadBind Moves to the next record and reads data into the structure from it DatabaseFinalize Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare() DatabaseTransactionBegin Starts transaction execution DatabaseTransactionCommit Completes transaction execution DatabaseTransactionRollback Rolls back transactions DatabaseColumnsCount Gets the number of fields in a request DatabaseColumnName Gets a field name by index DatabaseColumnType Gets a field type by index DatabaseColumnSize Gets a field size in bytes DatabaseColumnText Gets a field value as a string from the current record DatabaseColumnInteger Gets the int type value from the current record DatabaseColumnLong Gets the long type value from the current record DatabaseColumnDouble Gets the double type value from the current record DatabaseColumnBlob Gets a field value as an array from the current record

Statistical functions:

mode – mode

median – median (50th percentile)

percentile_25 – 25th percentile

percentile_75

percentile_90

percentile_95

percentile_99

stddev or stddev_samp — sample standard deviation

stddev_pop — population standard deviation

variance or var_samp — sample variance

var_pop — population variance

Mathematical functions

acos(X) – arccosine in radians

acosh(X) – hyperbolic arccosine

asin(X) – arcsine in radians

asinh(X) – hyperbolic arcsine

atan(X) – arctangent in radians

atan2(X,Y) – arctangent in radians of the X/Y ratio

atanh(X) – hyperbolic arctangent

ceil(X) – rounding up to an integer

ceiling(X) – rounding up to an integer

cos(X) – angle cosine in radians

cosh(X) – hyperbolic cosine

degrees(X) – convert radians into the angle

exp(X) – exponent

floor(X) – rounding down to an integer

ln(X) – natural logarithm

log(B,X) – logarithm to the indicated base

log(X) – decimal logarithm

log10(X) – decimal logarithm

log2(X) – logarithm to base 2

mod(X,Y) – remainder of division

pi() – approximate Pi

pow(X,Y) – power by the indicated base

power(X,Y) – power by the indicated base

radians(X) – convert the angle into radians

sin(X) – angle sine in radians

sinh(X) – hyperbolic sine

sqrt(X) – square root

tan(X) – angle tangent in radians

tanh(X) – hyperbolic tangent

trunc(X) – truncate to an integer closest to 0

