Returns the requested order property, pre-selected using OrderGetTicket or OrderSelect. The order property must be of the string type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

string OrderGetString(

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool OrderGetString(

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING property_id,

string& string_var

);

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

string_var

[out] Variable of the string type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the string type.

Note

Do not confuse current pending orders with positions, which are also displayed on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about an order, it is recommended to call OrderSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- in a loop by the list of all account orders

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the order type and display the header for the list of string properties of the selected order

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("String properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- print all the string properties of the selected order under the header

OrderPropertiesStringPrint(13);

}

/*

result:

String properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2813781342:

Comment: Test OrderGetString

Symbol: EURUSD

External ID:

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display string properties of the selected order in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesStringPrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

//--- display the comment in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Comment:", header_width, ORDER_COMMENT);



//--- display a symbol the order has been placed for in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Symbol:", header_width, ORDER_SYMBOL);



//--- display the order ID in an external system in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("External ID:", header_width, ORDER_EXTERNAL_ID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display the order string property value in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING property)

{

string value="";

if(!OrderGetString(property, value))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order type description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);

}

}

See also

OrdersTotal(), OrderGetTicket(), Order Properties