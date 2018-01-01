OnTimer

The function is called in EAs during the Timer event generated by the terminal at fixed time intervals.

void OnTimer(void);

Return Value

No return value

Note

The Timer event is periodically generated by the client terminal for an EA, which activated the timer using the EventSetTimer() function. Usually, this function is called in the OnInit() function. When the EA stops working, the timer should be eliminated using EventKillTimer(), which is usually called in the OnDeinit() function.

Each Expert Advisor and each indicator work with its own timer receiving events solely from this timer. During mql5 application shutdown, the timer is forcibly destroyed in case it has been created but has not been disabled by EventKillTimer() function.

If you need to receive timer events more frequently than once per second, use EventSetMillisecondTimer() for creating a high-resolution timer.

In general, when the timer period is reduced, the testing time is increased, as the handler of timer events is called more often. When working in real-time mode, timer events are generated no more than 1 time in 10-16 milliseconds due to hardware limitations.

Only one timer can be launched for each program. Each mql5 application and chart have their own queue of events where all newly arrived events are placed. If the queue already contains Timer event or this event is in the processing stage, then the new Timer event is not added to mql5 application queue.

Sample EA with the OnTimer() handler

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnTimer_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Example of using the timer for calculating the trading server time"

#property description "It is recommended to run the EA at the end of a trading week before the weekend"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- create a timer with a 1 second period

EventSetTimer(1);



//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- destroy the timer after completing the work

EventKillTimer();



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- time of the OnTimer() first call

static datetime start_time=TimeCurrent();

//--- trade server time during the first OnTimer() call

static datetime start_tradeserver_time=0;

//--- calculated trade server time

static datetime calculated_server_time=0;

//--- local PC time

datetime local_time=TimeLocal();

//--- current estimated trade server time

datetime trade_server_time=TimeTradeServer();

//--- if a server time is unknown for some reason, exit ahead of time

if(trade_server_time==0)

return;

//--- if the initial trade server value is not set yet

if(start_tradeserver_time==0)

{

start_tradeserver_time=trade_server_time;

//--- set a calculated value of a trade server

Print(trade_server_time);

calculated_server_time=trade_server_time;

}

else

{

//--- increase time of the OnTimer() first call

if(start_tradeserver_time!=0)

calculated_server_time=calculated_server_time+1;;

}

//---

string com=StringFormat(" Start time: %s\r

",TimeToString(start_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat(" Local time: %s\r

",TimeToString(local_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat("TimeTradeServer time: %s\r

",TimeToString(trade_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat(" EstimatedServer time: %s\r

",TimeToString(calculated_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

//--- display values of all counters on the chart

Comment(com);

}

See also

EventSetTimer, EventSetMillisecondTimer, EventKillTimer, GetTickCount, GetMicrosecondCount, Client terminal events