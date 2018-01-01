- OnStart
- OnInit
- OnDeinit
- OnTick
- OnCalculate
- OnTimer
- OnTrade
- OnTradeTransaction
- OnBookEvent
- OnChartEvent
- OnTester
- OnTesterInit
- OnTesterDeinit
- OnTesterPass
OnTimer
The function is called in EAs during the Timer event generated by the terminal at fixed time intervals.
|
void OnTimer(void);
Return Value
No return value
Note
The Timer event is periodically generated by the client terminal for an EA, which activated the timer using the EventSetTimer() function. Usually, this function is called in the OnInit() function. When the EA stops working, the timer should be eliminated using EventKillTimer(), which is usually called in the OnDeinit() function.
Each Expert Advisor and each indicator work with its own timer receiving events solely from this timer. During mql5 application shutdown, the timer is forcibly destroyed in case it has been created but has not been disabled by EventKillTimer() function.
If you need to receive timer events more frequently than once per second, use EventSetMillisecondTimer() for creating a high-resolution timer.
In general, when the timer period is reduced, the testing time is increased, as the handler of timer events is called more often. When working in real-time mode, timer events are generated no more than 1 time in 10-16 milliseconds due to hardware limitations.
Only one timer can be launched for each program. Each mql5 application and chart have their own queue of events where all newly arrived events are placed. If the queue already contains Timer event or this event is in the processing stage, then the new Timer event is not added to mql5 application queue.
Sample EA with the OnTimer() handler
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
EventSetTimer, EventSetMillisecondTimer, EventKillTimer, GetTickCount, GetMicrosecondCount, Client terminal events