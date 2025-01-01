- StringAdd
StringSplit
Gets substrings by a specified separator from the specified string, returns the number of substrings obtained.
int StringSplit(
Parameters
string_value
[in] The string from which you need to get substrings. The string will not change.
pos
[in] The code of the separator character. To get the code, you can use the StringGetCharacter() function.
result[]
[out] An array of strings where the obtained substrings are located.
Return Value
The number of substrings in the result[] array. If the separator is not found in the passed string, only one source string will be placed in the array.
If string_value is empty or NULL, the function will return zero. In case of an error the function returns -1. To get the error code, call the GetLastError() function.
Example:
string to_split="_life_is_good_"; // A string to split into substrings
