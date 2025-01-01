StringSplit

Gets substrings by a specified separator from the specified string, returns the number of substrings obtained.

int StringSplit(

const string string_value,

const ushort separator,

string & result[]

);

Parameters

string_value

[in] The string from which you need to get substrings. The string will not change.

pos

[in] The code of the separator character. To get the code, you can use the StringGetCharacter() function.

result[]

[out] An array of strings where the obtained substrings are located.

Return Value

The number of substrings in the result[] array. If the separator is not found in the passed string, only one source string will be placed in the array.

If string_value is empty or NULL, the function will return zero. In case of an error the function returns -1. To get the error code, call the GetLastError() function.

Example:

string to_split="_life_is_good_"; // A string to split into substrings

string sep="_"; // A separator as a character

ushort u_sep; // The code of the separator character

string result[]; // An array to get strings

//--- Get the separator code

u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0);

//--- Split the string to substrings

int k=StringSplit(to_split,u_sep,result);

//--- Show a comment

PrintFormat("Strings obtained: %d. Used separator '%s' with the code %d",k,sep,u_sep);

//--- Now output all obtained strings

if(k>0)

{

for(int i=0;i<k;i++)

{

PrintFormat("result[%d]=\"%s\"",i,result[i]);

}

}

See also

StringReplace(), StringSubstr(), StringConcatenate()