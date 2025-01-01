//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create the file name

string filename=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) +"_"+IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+".sqlite";

//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it

if(!DeleteTable(db, "DEALS"))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- create the DEALS table

if(!CreateTableDeals(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- request the entire trading history

datetime from_date=0;

datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();

//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval

HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);

int deals_total=HistoryDealsTotal();

PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", deals_total);



//--- measure the transaction execution speed using DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit

ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();

bool fast_transactions=true;

InsertDeals(db, fast_transactions);

double fast_transactions_time=double(GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000;

PrintFormat("Transations WITH DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=%.1f milliseconds", fast_transactions_time);



//--- delete the DEALS table, and then create it again

if(!DeleteTable(db, "DEALS"))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- create a new DEALS table

if(!CreateTableDeals(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- test again, this time without using DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit

fast_transactions=false;

start=GetMicrosecondCount();

InsertDeals(db, fast_transactions);

double slow_transactions_time=double(GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000;

PrintFormat("Transations WITHOUT DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=%.1f milliseconds", slow_transactions_time);

//--- report gain in time

PrintFormat("Use of DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit provided acceleration by %.1f times", double(slow_transactions_time)/fast_transactions_time);

//--- close the database

DatabaseClose(db);

}

/*

Results:

Deals in the trading history: 2737

Transations WITH DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=48.5 milliseconds

Transations WITHOUT DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=25818.9 milliseconds

Use of DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit provided acceleration by 532.8 times

*/

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Deletes a table with the specified name from the database |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)

{

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))

{

Print("Failed to drop table with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- the table has been successfully deleted

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates the DEALS table |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateTableDeals(int database)

{

//--- check if the table exists

if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))

//--- create the table

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("

"ID INT KEY NOT NULL,"

"ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL,"

"POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL,"

"TIME INT NOT NULL,"

"TYPE INT NOT NULL,"

"ENTRY INT NOT NULL,"

"SYMBOL CHAR(10),"

"VOLUME REAL,"

"PRICE REAL,"

"PROFIT REAL,"

"SWAP REAL,"

"COMMISSION REAL,"

"MAGIC INT,"

"REASON INT );"))

{

Print("DB: create the table DEALS failed with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- the table has been successfully created

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Adds deals to the database table |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool InsertDeals(int database, bool begintransaction=true)

{

//--- Auxiliary variables

ulong deal_ticket; // deal ticket

long order_ticket; // the ticket of the order by which the deal was executed

long position_ticket; // ID of the position to which the deal belongs

datetime time; // deal execution time

long type ; // deal type

long entry ; // deal direction

string symbol; // the symbol fro which the deal was executed

double volume; // operation volume

double price; // price

double profit; // financial result

double swap; // swap

double commission; // commission

long magic; // Magic number

long reason; // deal execution reason or source

//--- go through all deals and add to the database

bool failed=false;

int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

//--- if fast transaction performance method is used

if(begintransaction)

{

// --- lock the database before executing transactions

DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);

}

for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)

{

deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);

position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);

time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);

type= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);

entry= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);

symbol= HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);

volume= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);

price= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);

profit= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);

swap= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);

commission= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);

magic= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);

reason= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);

//--- add each deal using the following request

string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)"

"VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d)",

deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason);

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))

{

PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%dwith code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());

PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);

failed=true;

break;

}

}

//--- check for transaction execution errors

if(failed)

{

//--- if fast transaction performance method is used

if(begintransaction)

{

//--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database

DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);

}

Print("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code ", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- if fast transaction performance method is used

if(begintransaction)

{

//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database

DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);

}

//--- successful completion

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+