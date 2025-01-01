DocumentationSections
Returns the requested property of a deal. The deal property must be of the double type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

double  HistoryDealGetDouble(
   ulong                      ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // Property identifier
   );

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool  HistoryDealGetDouble(
   ulong                      ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // Property identifier
   double&                    double_var         // Here we accept the property value
   );

Parameters

ticket_number

[in]  Deal ticket.

property_id

[in]  Identifier of a deal property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

double_var

[out]  Variable of the double type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the double type.

Note

Do not confuse orders, deals and positions. Each deal is the result of the execution of an order, each position is the summary result of one or more deals.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- request deal and order history
   if(!HistorySelect(0TimeCurrent()))
     {
      Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- in a loop by the list of deals in the account history
   int total=HistoryDealsTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- get the ticket of the next deal (the deal is automatically selected to get its properties)
      ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- get the type and direction of the deal and display the header for the list of real properties of the selected deal
      string type=DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticketDEAL_TYPE));
      string entry=DealEntryDescription((ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticketDEAL_ENTRY));
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an deal %s entry %s #%I64u:"typeentryticket);
      
      //--- print all the real properties of the selected deal under the header
      HistoryDealPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket12);
     }
   /*
   real:
   Double properties of an deal Buy entry In #2785070622:
   Volume:     0.50
   Price:      1.10480
   Commission0.00
   Swap:       0.00
   Profit:     0.00 USD
   Fee:        0.00
   StopLoss:   0.00000
   TakeProfit0.00000
   Double properties of an deal Sell entry Out #2785071538:
   Volume:     0.50
   Price:      1.10491
   Commission0.00
   Swap:       0.00
   Profit:     5.50 USD
   Fee:        0.00
   StopLoss:   0.00000
   TakeProfit0.00000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display real properties of the selected deal in the journal      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryDealPropertiesDoublePrint(const ulong ticketconst uint header_width=0)
  {
   uint   w=0;
   string header="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- get the deal symbol, profit currency and the number of decimal places for the symbol
   string symbol  = HistoryDealGetString(ticketDEAL_SYMBOL);
   string currencySymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);
   int    digits  = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- define the header text and the width of the header field
//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1
   header="Volume:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- get and display the deal volume with the specified header width in the journal
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_VOLUMEvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the deal price in the journal
   header="Price:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_PRICEvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
   
//--- display the deal commission in the journal
   header="Commission:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_COMMISSIONvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the accumulated swap in the journal when closing
   header="Swap:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_SWAPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the deal financial result in the journal
   header="Profit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_PROFITvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %s"wheadervaluecurrency);
   
//--- display the deal fee in the journal
   header="Fee:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_FEEvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the StopLoss level in the journal
   header="StopLoss:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_SLvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- display the TakeProfit level in the journal
   header="TakeProfit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticketDEAL_TPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the deal type description                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY                     :  return("Buy");
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL                    :  return("Sell");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE                 :  return("Balance");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT                  :  return("Credit");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE                  :  return("Additional charge");
      case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION              :  return("Correction");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS                   :  return("Bonus");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION              :  return("Additional commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY        :  return("Daily commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY      :  return("Monthly commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY  :  return("Daily agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY:  return("Monthly agent commission");
      case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST                :  return("Interest rate");
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED            :  return("Canceled buy deal");
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED           :  return("Canceled sell deal");
      case DEAL_DIVIDEND                     :  return("Dividend operations");
      case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED             :  return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");
      case DEAL_TAX                          :  return("Tax charges");
      default                                :  return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return position change method                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)
  {
   switch(entry)
     {
      case DEAL_ENTRY_IN      :  return("In");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT     :  return("Out");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT   :  return("Reverce");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY  :  return("Out by");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE   :  return("Status record");
      default                 :  return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);
     }
  }

See also

HistorySelect(), HistoryDealsTotal(), HistoryDealGetTicket(), Deal Properties