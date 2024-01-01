//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketIsWritable.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address ="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

//--- create a socket and get its handle

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- check the handle

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- if all is well, connect

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- if connection is protected by certificate, display its data

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- send GET request to the server

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- read response

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());

}

//--- display the ability to write data to the socket at the current moment in time in the journal

if(SocketIsWritable(socket))

Print("At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible");

else

Print("It is not possible to write data to the socket at the current time");

//--- close the socket after use

if(SocketClose(socket))

Print("Now the socket is closed");

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());

/*

result:

At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible

Socket is closed now

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send command to server |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

//--- convert the string to a character array, discard the terminating zero

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;



if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- if a secure TLS connection via port 443 is used

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- if a regular TCP connection is used

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Read server response |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

//--- read data from the socket while there is some, but not longer than timeout

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);



if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- different read commands depending on whether the connection is secure or not

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);

//--- parse response

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- display response header only

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

//--- update read timeout expiration time

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());



return(false);

}