#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

#include <Controls\Button.mqh>

#include <Controls\Label.mqh>

#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

//--- predefined constants

#define X_START 0

#define Y_START 0

#define X_SIZE 280

#define Y_SIZE 300

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Dialog class for working with memory |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CMemoryControl : public CAppDialog

{

private:

//--- array size

int m_arr_size;

//--- arrays

char m_arr_char[];

int m_arr_int[];

float m_arr_float[];

double m_arr_double[];

long m_arr_long[];

//--- labels

CLabel m_lbl_memory_physical;

CLabel m_lbl_memory_total;

CLabel m_lbl_memory_available;

CLabel m_lbl_memory_used;

CLabel m_lbl_array_size;

CLabel m_lbl_array_type;

CLabel m_lbl_error;

CLabel m_lbl_change_type;

CLabel m_lbl_add_size;

//--- buttons

CButton m_button_add;

CButton m_button_free;

//--- combo boxes

CComboBox m_combo_box_step;

CComboBox m_combo_box_type;

//--- current value of the array type from the combo box

int m_combo_box_type_value;



public:

CMemoryControl(void);

~CMemoryControl(void);

//--- class object creation method

virtual bool Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);

//--- handler of chart events

virtual bool OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);



protected:

//--- create labels

bool CreateLabel(CLabel &lbl,const string name,const int x,const int y,const string str,const int font_size,const int clr);

//--- create control elements

bool CreateButton(CButton &button,const string name,const int x,const int y,const string str,const int font_size,const int clr);

bool CreateComboBoxStep(void);

bool CreateComboBoxType(void);

//--- event handlers

void OnClickButtonAdd(void);

void OnClickButtonFree(void);

void OnChangeComboBoxType(void);

//--- methods for working with the current array

void CurrentArrayFree(void);

bool CurrentArrayAdd(void);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Free memory of the current array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMemoryControl::CurrentArrayFree(void)

{

//--- reset array size

m_arr_size=0;

//--- free the array

if(m_combo_box_type_value==0)

ArrayFree(m_arr_char);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==1)

ArrayFree(m_arr_int);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==2)

ArrayFree(m_arr_float);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==3)

ArrayFree(m_arr_double);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==4)

ArrayFree(m_arr_long);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Attempt to add memory for the current array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMemoryControl::CurrentArrayAdd(void)

{

//--- exit if the size of the used memory exceeds the size of the physical memory

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL)/TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED)<2)

return(false);

//--- attempt to allocate memory according to the current type

if(m_combo_box_type_value==0 && ArrayResize(m_arr_char,m_arr_size)==-1)

return(false);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==1 && ArrayResize(m_arr_int,m_arr_size)==-1)

return(false);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==2 && ArrayResize(m_arr_float,m_arr_size)==-1)

return(false);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==3 && ArrayResize(m_arr_double,m_arr_size)==-1)

return(false);

if(m_combo_box_type_value==4 && ArrayResize(m_arr_long,m_arr_size)==-1)

return(false);

//--- memory allocated

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Handling events |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CMemoryControl)

ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button_add,OnClickButtonAdd)

ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button_free,OnClickButtonFree)

ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_combo_box_type,OnChangeComboBoxType)

EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Constructor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMemoryControl::CMemoryControl(void)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Destructor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMemoryControl::~CMemoryControl(void)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Class object creation method |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMemoryControl::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,

const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)

{

//--- create base class object

if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

//--- prepare strings for labels

string str_physical="Memory physical = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL)+" Mb";

string str_total="Memory total = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL)+" Mb";

string str_available="Memory available = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE)+" Mb";

string str_used="Memory used = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED)+" Mb";

//--- create labels

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_memory_physical,"physical_label",X_START+10,Y_START+5,str_physical,12,clrBlack))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_memory_total,"total_label",X_START+10,Y_START+30,str_total,12,clrBlack))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_memory_available,"available_label",X_START+10,Y_START+55,str_available,12,clrBlack))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_memory_used,"used_label",X_START+10,Y_START+80,str_used,12,clrBlack))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_array_type,"type_label",X_START+10,Y_START+105,"Array type = double",12,clrBlack))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_array_size,"size_label",X_START+10,Y_START+130,"Array size = 0",12,clrBlack))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_error,"error_label",X_START+10,Y_START+155,"",12,clrRed))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_change_type,"change_type_label",X_START+10,Y_START+185,"Change type",10,clrBlack))

return(false);

if(!CreateLabel(m_lbl_add_size,"add_size_label",X_START+10,Y_START+210,"Add to array",10,clrBlack))

return(false);

//--- create control elements

if(!CreateButton(m_button_add,"add_button",X_START+15,Y_START+245,"Add",12,clrBlue))

return(false);

if(!CreateButton(m_button_free,"free_button",X_START+75,Y_START+245,"Free",12,clrBlue))

return(false);

if(!CreateComboBoxType())

return(false);

if(!CreateComboBoxStep())

return(false);

//--- initialize the variable

m_arr_size=0;

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the button |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMemoryControl::CreateButton(CButton &button,const string name,const int x,

const int y,const string str,const int font_size,

const int clr)

{

//--- create the button

if(!button.Create(m_chart_id,name,m_subwin,x,y,x+50,y+20))

return(false);

//--- text

if(!button.Text(str))

return(false);

//--- font size

if(!button.FontSize(font_size))

return(false);

//--- label color

if(!button.Color(clr))

return(false);

//--- add the button to the control elements

if(!Add(button))

return(false);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a combo box for the array size |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMemoryControl::CreateComboBoxStep(void)

{

//--- create the combo box

if(!m_combo_box_step.Create(m_chart_id,"step_combobox",m_subwin,X_START+100,Y_START+185,X_START+200,Y_START+205))

return(false);

//--- add elements to the combo box

if(!m_combo_box_step.ItemAdd("100 000",100000))

return(false);

if(!m_combo_box_step.ItemAdd("1 000 000",1000000))

return(false);

if(!m_combo_box_step.ItemAdd("10 000 000",10000000))

return(false);

if(!m_combo_box_step.ItemAdd("100 000 000",100000000))

return(false);

//--- set the current combo box element

if(!m_combo_box_step.SelectByValue(1000000))

return(false);

//--- add the combo box to control elements

if(!Add(m_combo_box_step))

return(false);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a combo box for the array type |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMemoryControl::CreateComboBoxType(void)

{

//--- create the combo box

if(!m_combo_box_type.Create(m_chart_id,"type_combobox",m_subwin,X_START+100,Y_START+210,X_START+200,Y_START+230))

return(false);

//--- add elements to the combo box

if(!m_combo_box_type.ItemAdd("char",0))

return(false);

if(!m_combo_box_type.ItemAdd("int",1))

return(false);

if(!m_combo_box_type.ItemAdd("float",2))

return(false);

if(!m_combo_box_type.ItemAdd("double",3))

return(false);

if(!m_combo_box_type.ItemAdd("long",4))

return(false);

//--- set the current combo box element

if(!m_combo_box_type.SelectByValue(3))

return(false);

//--- store the current combo box element

m_combo_box_type_value=3;

//--- add the combo box to control elements

if(!Add(m_combo_box_type))

return(false);

//--- successful execution

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a label |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMemoryControl::CreateLabel(CLabel &lbl,const string name,const int x,

const int y,const string str,const int font_size,

const int clr)

{

//--- create a label

if(!lbl.Create(m_chart_id,name,m_subwin,x,y,0,0))

return(false);

//--- text

if(!lbl.Text(str))

return(false);

//--- font size

if(!lbl.FontSize(font_size))

return(false);

//--- color

if(!lbl.Color(clr))

return(false);

//--- add the label to control elements

if(!Add(lbl))

return(false);

//--- succeed

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Handler of clicking "Add" button event |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMemoryControl::OnClickButtonAdd(void)

{

//--- increase the array size

m_arr_size+=(int)m_combo_box_step.Value();

//--- attempt to allocate memory for the current array

if(CurrentArrayAdd())

{

//--- memory allocated, display the current status on the screen

m_lbl_memory_available.Text("Memory available = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE)+" Mb");

m_lbl_memory_used.Text("Memory used = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED)+" Mb");

m_lbl_array_size.Text("Array size = "+IntegerToString(m_arr_size));

m_lbl_error.Text("");

}

else

{

//--- failed to allocate memory, display the error message

m_lbl_error.Text("Array is too large, error!");

//--- return the previous array size

m_arr_size-=(int)m_combo_box_step.Value();

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Handler of clicking "Free" button event |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMemoryControl::OnClickButtonFree(void)

{

//--- free the memory of the current array

CurrentArrayFree();

//--- display the current status on the screen

m_lbl_memory_available.Text("Memory available = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE)+" Mb");

m_lbl_memory_used.Text("Memory used = "+(string)TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED)+" Mb");

m_lbl_array_size.Text("Array size = 0");

m_lbl_error.Text("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Handler of the combo box change event |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMemoryControl::OnChangeComboBoxType(void)

{

//--- check if the array's type has changed

if(m_combo_box_type.Value()!=m_combo_box_type_value)

{

//--- free the memory of the current array

OnClickButtonFree();

//--- work with another array type

m_combo_box_type_value=(int)m_combo_box_type.Value();

//--- display the new array type on the screen

if(m_combo_box_type_value==0)

m_lbl_array_type.Text("Array type = char");

if(m_combo_box_type_value==1)

m_lbl_array_type.Text("Array type = int");

if(m_combo_box_type_value==2)

m_lbl_array_type.Text("Array type = float");

if(m_combo_box_type_value==3)

m_lbl_array_type.Text("Array type = double");

if(m_combo_box_type_value==4)

m_lbl_array_type.Text("Array type = long");

}

}

//--- CMemoryControl class object

CMemoryControl ExtDialog;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- create the dialog

if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"MemoryControl",0,X_START,Y_START,X_SIZE,Y_SIZE))

return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- launch

ExtDialog.Run();

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//---

ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert chart event function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

}