//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input ulong InpThresholdSize=20; // file threshold size in kilobytes

input string InpBigFolderName="big"; // folder for large files

input string InpSmallFolderName="small"; // folder for small files

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string file_name; // variable for storing file names

string filter="*.csv"; // filter for searching the files

ulong file_size=0; // file size in bytes

int size=0; // number of files

//--- print the path to the file we are going to work with

PrintFormat("Working in %s\\Files\\ folder",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- receive the search handle in common folder's root of all terminals

long search_handle=FileFindFirst(filter,file_name,FILE_COMMON);

//--- check if FileFindFirst() has been executed successfully

if(search_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- move files in the loop according to their size

do

{

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(file_name,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- receive the file size

file_size=FileSize(file_handle);

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",file_name,GetLastError());

continue;

}

//--- print the file size

PrintFormat("Size of %s file is equal to %d bytes",file_name,file_size);

//--- define the path for moving the file

string path;

if(file_size>InpThresholdSize*1024)

path=InpBigFolderName+"//"+file_name;

else

path=InpSmallFolderName+"//"+file_name;

//--- move the file

ResetLastError();

if(FileMove(file_name,FILE_COMMON,path,FILE_REWRITE|FILE_COMMON))

PrintFormat("%s file is moved",file_name);

else

PrintFormat("Error, code = %d",GetLastError());

}

while(FileFindNext(search_handle,file_name));

//--- close the search handle

FileFindClose(search_handle);

}

else

Print("Files not found!");

}