|
//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input ulong InpThresholdSize=20; // file threshold size in kilobytes
input string InpBigFolderName="big"; // folder for large files
input string InpSmallFolderName="small"; // folder for small files
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
string file_name; // variable for storing file names
string filter="*.csv"; // filter for searching the files
ulong file_size=0; // file size in bytes
int size=0; // number of files
//--- print the path to the file we are going to work with
PrintFormat("Working in %s\\Files\\ folder",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
//--- receive the search handle in common folder's root of all terminals
long search_handle=FileFindFirst(filter,file_name,FILE_COMMON);
//--- check if FileFindFirst() has been executed successfully
if(search_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- move files in the loop according to their size
do
{
//--- open the file
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(file_name,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- receive the file size
file_size=FileSize(file_handle);
//--- close the file
FileClose(file_handle);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",file_name,GetLastError());
continue;
}
//--- print the file size
PrintFormat("Size of %s file is equal to %d bytes",file_name,file_size);
//--- define the path for moving the file
string path;
if(file_size>InpThresholdSize*1024)
path=InpBigFolderName+"//"+file_name;
else
path=InpSmallFolderName+"//"+file_name;
//--- move the file
ResetLastError();
if(FileMove(file_name,FILE_COMMON,path,FILE_REWRITE|FILE_COMMON))
PrintFormat("%s file is moved",file_name);
else
PrintFormat("Error, code = %d",GetLastError());
}
while(FileFindNext(search_handle,file_name));
//--- close the search handle
FileFindClose(search_handle);
}
else
Print("Files not found!");
}