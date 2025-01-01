HistoryOrdersTotal

Returns the number of orders in the history. Prior to calling HistoryOrdersTotal(), first it is necessary to receive the history of deals and orders using the HistorySelect() or HistorySelectByPosition() function.

int HistoryOrdersTotal();

Return Value

Value of the int type.

Note

Do not confuse orders of a trading history with current pending orders that appear on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" bar. The list of orders that were canceled or have led to a transaction, can be viewed in the "History" tab of "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- request all the existing history on the account

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- get the number of orders in the list and display it in the journal

int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

Print("Number of historical orders on the account: ", total);

/*

result:

Number of historical orders on the account: 496

*/

}

See also

HistorySelect(), HistoryOrderSelect(), HistoryOrderGetTicket(), Order Properties