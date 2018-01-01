|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTesterInit_Sample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Sample EA with the OnTesterInit() handler,"
#property description "in which values and limitations of "
#property description "inputs during optimization are set"
input double lots=0. 1; // volume in lots
input double kATR=3; // signal candle length in ATR
input int ATRperiod=20; // ATR indicator period
input int holdbars=8; // number of bars to hold position on
input int slippage=10; // allowable slippage
input bool revers=false; // reverse the signal?
input ulong EXPERT_MAGIC=0; // EA's MagicNumber
//--- for storing the ATR indicator handle
int atr_handle;
//--- here we will store the last ATR values and the candle body
double last_atr,last_body;
datetime lastbar_timeopen;
double trade_lot;
//--- remember optimization start time
datetime optimization_start;
//--- for displaying duration on a chart after the end of optimization
string report;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterInit function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterInit()
{
//--- set the values of inputs for optimization
ParameterSetRange("lots",false,0.1,0,0,0);
ParameterSetRange("kATR",true,3.0,1.0,0.3,7.0);
ParameterSetRange("ATRperiod",true,10,15,1,30);
ParameterSetRange("holdbars",true,5,3,1,15);
ParameterSetRange("slippage",false,10,0,0,0);
ParameterSetRange("revers",true,false,false,1,true);
ParameterSetRange("EXPERT_MAGIC",false,123456,0,0,0);
Print("Initial values and optimization parameter limitations are set");
//--- remember optimization start
optimization_start=TimeLocal();
report=StringFormat("%s: optimization launched at %s",
__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(TimeLocal(),TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
//--- show messages on the chart and the terminal journal
Print(report);
Comment(report);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TesterDeinit function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTesterDeinit()
{
//--- optimization duration
string log_message=StringFormat("%s: optimization took %d seconds",
__FUNCTION__,TimeLocal()-optimization_start);
PrintFormat(log_message);
report=report+"\r\n"+log_message;
Comment(report);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- initialize global variables
last_atr=0;
last_body=0;
//--- set the correct volume
double min_lot=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
trade_lot=lots>min_lot? lots:min_lot;
//--- create ATR indicator handle
atr_handle=iATR(_Symbol,_Period,ATRperiod);
if(atr_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s: failed to create iATR, error code %d",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- successful EA initialization
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- trading signal
static int signal=0; // +1 means a buy signal, -1 means a sell signal
//--- check and close old positions opened more than 'holdbars' bars ago
ClosePositionsByBars(holdbars,slippage,EXPERT_MAGIC);
//--- check for a new bar
if(isNewBar())
{
//--- check for a signal presence
signal=CheckSignal();
}
//--- if a netting position is opened, skip the signal - wait till it closes
if(signal!=0 && PositionsTotal()>0 && (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING)
{
signal=0;
return; // exit the NewTick event handler and do not enter the market before a new bar appears
}
//--- for a hedging account, each position is held and closed separately
if(signal!=0)
{
//--- buy signal
if(signal>0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: Buy signal! Revers=%s",__FUNCTION__,string(revers));
if(Buy(trade_lot,slippage,EXPERT_MAGIC))
signal=0;
}
//--- sell signal
if(signal<0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: Sell signal! Revers=%s",__FUNCTION__,string(revers));
if(Sell(trade_lot,slippage,EXPERT_MAGIC))
signal=0;
}
}
//--- OnTick function end
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for a new trading signal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CheckSignal()
{
//--- 0 means no signal
int res=0;
//--- get ATR value on a penultimate complete bar (the bar index is 2)
double atr_value[1];
if(CopyBuffer(atr_handle,0,2,1,atr_value)!=-1)
{
last_atr=atr_value[0];
//--- get data on the last closed bar to the MqlRates type array
MqlRates bar[1];
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,1,1,bar)!=-1)
{
//--- calculate the bar body size on the last complete bar
last_body=bar[0].close-bar[0].open;
//--- if the body of the last bar (with index 1) exceeds the previous ATR value (on the bar with index 2), a trading signal is received
if(MathAbs(last_body)>kATR*last_atr)
res=last_body>0?1:-1; // positive value for the upward candle
}
else
PrintFormat("%s: Failed to receive the last bar! Error",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
}
else
PrintFormat("%s: Failed to receive ATR indicator value! Error",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- if reverse trading mode is enabled
res=revers?-res:res; // reverse the signal if necessary (return -1 instead of 1 and vice versa)
//--- return a trading signal value
return (res);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' when a new bar appears |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool isNewBar(const bool print_log=true)
{
static datetime bartime=0; // store open time of the current bar
//--- get open time of the zero bar
datetime currbar_time=iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0);
//--- if open time changes, a new bar has arrived
if(bartime!=currbar_time)
{
bartime=currbar_time;
lastbar_timeopen=bartime;
//--- display data on open time of a new bar in the log
if(print_log && !(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)||MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)))
{
//--- display a message with a new bar open time
PrintFormat("%s: new bar on %s %s opened at %s",__FUNCTION__,_Symbol,
StringSubstr(EnumToString(_Period),7),
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));
//--- get data on the last tick
MqlTick last_tick;
if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),last_tick))
Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed, error = ",GetLastError());
//--- display the last tick time up to milliseconds
PrintFormat("Last tick was at %s.%03d",
TimeToString(last_tick.time,TIME_SECONDS),last_tick.time_msc%1000);
}
//--- we have a new bar
return (true);
}
//--- no new bar
return (false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Buy at a market price with a specified volume |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Buy(double volume,ulong deviation=10,ulong magicnumber=0)
{
//--- buy at a market price
return (MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,deviation,magicnumber));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sell at a market price with a specified volume |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Sell(double volume,ulong deviation=10,ulong magicnumber=0)
{
//--- sell at a market price
return (MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,volume,deviation,magicnumber));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close positions by hold time in bars |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePositionsByBars(int holdtimebars,ulong deviation=10,ulong magicnumber=0)
{
int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions
//--- iterate over open positions
for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
{
//--- position parameters
ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); // position ticket
string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol
ulong magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // position MagicNumber
datetime position_open=(datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME); // position open time
int bars=iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,position_open)+1; // how many bars ago a position was opened
//--- if a position's lifetime is already large, while MagicNumber and a symbol match
if(bars>holdtimebars && magic==magicnumber && position_symbol==_Symbol)
{
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places
double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); // position volume
ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); // position type
string str_type=StringSubstr(EnumToString(type),14);
StringToLower(str_type); // lower the text case for correct message formatting
PrintFormat("Close position #%I64u %s %s %.2f",
position_ticket,position_symbol,str_type,volume);
//--- set an order type and sending a trade request
if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,volume,deviation,magicnumber,position_ticket);
else
MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,deviation,magicnumber,position_ticket);
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Prepare and send a trade request |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MarketOrder(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double volume,ulong slip,ulong magicnumber,ulong pos_ticket=0)
{
//--- declaring and initializing structures
MqlTradeRequest request={};
MqlTradeResult result={};
double price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
//--- request parameters
request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // trading operation type
request.position =pos_ticket; // position ticket if closing
request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol
request.volume =volume; // volume
request.type =type; // order type
request.price =price; // trade price
request.deviation=slip; // allowable deviation from the price
request.magic =magicnumber; // order MagicNumber
//--- send a request
if(!OrderSend(request,result))
{
//--- display data on failure
PrintFormat("OrderSend %s %s %.2f at %.5f error %d",
request.symbol,EnumToString(type),volume,request.price,GetLastError());
return (false);
}
//--- inform of a successful operation
PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
return (true);
}