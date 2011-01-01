DocumentationSections
iAMA

The function returns the handle of the Adaptive Moving Average indicator. It has only one buffer.

int  iAMA(
   string              symbol,             // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,             // period
   int                 ama_period,         // average period for AMA
   int                 fast_ma_period,     // fast MA period
   int                 slow_ma_period,     // slow MA period
   int                 ama_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price       // type of the price or handle
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in] The symbol name of the security, the data of which should be used to calculate the indicator. The NULL value means the current symbol.

period

[in] The value of the period can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES values, 0 means the current timeframe.

ama_period

[in]  The calculation period, on which the efficiency coefficient is calculated.

fast_ma_period

[in]  Fast period for the smoothing coefficient calculation for a rapid market.

slow_ma_period

[in]  Slow period for the smoothing coefficient calculation in the absence of trend.

ama_shift

[in]  Shift of the indicator relative to the price chart.

applied_price

[in]  The price used. Can be any of the price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or a handle of another indicator.

Return Value

Returns the handle of a specified technical indicator,  in case of failure returns INVALID_HANDLE. The computer memory can be freed from an indicator that is no more utilized, using the IndicatorRelease() function, to which the indicator handle is passed.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    Demo_iAMA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iAMA technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard AMA."
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot iAMA
#property indicator_label1  "iAMA"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iAMA,              // use iAMA
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // use IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- input parameters
input Creation             type=Call_iAMA;          // type of the function 
input string               symbol=" ";              // symbol 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;   // timeframe
input int                  ama_period=15;           // period of calculation
input int                  fast_ma_period=2;        // period of fast MA
input int                  slow_ma_period=30;       // period of slow MA
input int                  ama_shift=0;             // horizontal shift
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price;           // type of price
//--- indicator buffer
double         iAMABuffer[];
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iAMA indicator
int    handle;
//--- variable for storing
string name=symbol;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Adaptive Moving Average indicator
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,iAMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- set shift
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ama_shift);   
//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for
   name=symbol;
//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- create handle of the indicator
   if(type==Call_iAMA)
      handle=iAMA(name,period,ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period,ama_shift,applied_price);
   else
     {
      //--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator
      MqlParam pars[5];
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=ama_period;
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=fast_ma_period;
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=slow_ma_period;
      pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[3].integer_value=ama_shift;
      //--- type of price
      pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[4].integer_value=applied_price;
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_AMA,5,pars);
     }
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iAMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Adaptive Moving Average indicator is calculated for
   short_name=StringFormat("iAMA(%s/%s,%d,%d,%d,d)",name,EnumToString(period),ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period,ama_shift);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator    
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- number of values copied from the iAMA indicator
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iAMA indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the iAMABuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iAMA indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything 
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the arrays with values of the Adaptive Moving Average indicator
//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iAMABuffer,ama_shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- form the message
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- display the service message on the chart
   Comment(comm);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Adaptive Moving Average indicator
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffer from the iAMA indicator                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &ama_buffer[],  // indicator buffer of the AMA line
                         int a_shift,           // shift of the AMA line
                         int ind_handle,        // handle of the iAMA indicator
                         int amount             // number of copied values
                         )
  {
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iAMABuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-a_shift,amount,ama_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAMA indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator
   Comment("");
  }
