TimeCurrent

Returns the last known server time, time of the last quote receipt for one of the symbols selected in the "Market Watch" window. In the OnTick() handler, this function returns the time of the received handled tick. In other cases (for example, call in handlers OnInit(), OnDeinit(), OnTimer() and so on) this is the time of the last quote receipt for any symbol available in the "Market Watch" window, the time shown in the title of this window. The time value is formed on a trade server and does not depend on the time settings on your computer. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call without parameters

datetime TimeCurrent();

Call with MqlDateTime type parameter

datetime TimeCurrent(

MqlDateTime& dt_struct

);

Parameters

dt_struct

[out] MqlDateTime structure type variable.

Return Value

Value of datetime type

Note

If the MqlDateTime structure type variable has been passed as a parameter, it is filled accordingly.

To arrange high-resolution counters and timers, use the GetTickCount() function, which produces values in milliseconds.

During testing in the strategy tester, TimeCurrent() is simulated according to historical data.

Example: