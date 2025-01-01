DocumentationSections
TimeCurrent

Returns the last known server time, time of the last quote receipt for one of the symbols selected in the "Market Watch" window. In the OnTick() handler, this function returns the time of the received handled tick. In other cases (for example, call in handlers OnInit(), OnDeinit(), OnTimer() and so on) this is the time of the last quote receipt for any symbol available in the "Market Watch" window, the time shown in the title of this window. The time value is formed on a trade server and does not depend on the time settings on your computer. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call without parameters

datetime  TimeCurrent();

Call with MqlDateTime type parameter

datetime  TimeCurrent(
   MqlDateTime&  dt_struct      // structure type variable
   );

Parameters

dt_struct

[out] MqlDateTime structure type variable.

Return Value

Value of datetime type

Note

If the MqlDateTime structure type variable has been passed as a parameter, it is filled accordingly.

To arrange high-resolution counters and timers, use the GetTickCount() function, which produces values in milliseconds.

During testing in the strategy tester, TimeCurrent() is simulated according to historical data.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare the MqlDateTime variable to be filled with date/time data and get the time of the last quote from the Market Watch window
   MqlDateTime tm={};
   datetime    time1=TimeCurrent();    // first form of call: time of the last quote for one of the symbols in the Market Watch window
   datetime    time2=TimeCurrent(tm);  // second form of call: time of the last quote for one of the symbols in the Market Watch window with filling of the MqlDateTime structure
   
//--- display the result of receiving the date/time and filling the structure with the corresponding data in the log
   PrintFormat("Tick time: %s\n- Year: %u\n- Month: %02u\n- Day: %02u\n- Hour: %02u\n- Min: %02u\n- Sec: %02u\n- Day of Year: %03u\n- Day of Week: %u (%s)",
               (string)time1tm.yeartm.montm.daytm.hourtm.mintm.sectm.day_of_yeartm.day_of_weekEnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)tm.day_of_week));
   /*
   result:
   Tick time2024.04.18 15:40:06
   - Year2024
   - Month04
   - Day18
   - Hour15
   - Min40
   - Sec06
   - Day of Year108
   - Day of Week4 (THURSDAY)
   */
  }