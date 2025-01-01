GlobalVariableDel

Deletes a global variable from the client terminal.

bool GlobalVariableDel(

string name

);

Parameters

name

[in] Global variable name.

Return Value

If successful, the function returns true, otherwise it returns false. To obtain an information about the error it is necessary to call the function GetLastError().

Note

Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.

Example: