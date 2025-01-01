- GlobalVariableCheck
- GlobalVariableTime
- GlobalVariableDel
- GlobalVariableGet
- GlobalVariableName
- GlobalVariableSet
- GlobalVariablesFlush
- GlobalVariableTemp
- GlobalVariableSetOnCondition
- GlobalVariablesDeleteAll
- GlobalVariablesTotal
GlobalVariableDel
Deletes a global variable from the client terminal.
|
bool GlobalVariableDel(
Parameters
name
[in] Global variable name.
Return Value
If successful, the function returns true, otherwise it returns false. To obtain an information about the error it is necessary to call the function GetLastError().
Note
Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.
Example:
|
