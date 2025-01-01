DocumentationSections
GlobalVariableDel

Deletes a global variable from the client terminal.

bool  GlobalVariableDel(
   string  name      // Global variable name
   );

Parameters

name

[in]  Global variable name.

Return Value

If successful, the function returns true, otherwise it returns false. To obtain an information about the error it is necessary to call the function GetLastError().

Note

Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.

 

Example:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableDel"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check for the presence of the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME
   if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))
     {
      PrintFormat("Terminal global variable named \"%s\" does not exist"GV_NAME);
      return;
     }
     
//--- delete the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME
   if(!GlobalVariableDel(GV_NAME))
     {
      Print("GlobalVariableDel() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- check the success of deleting the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME
   if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))
     {
      PrintFormat("The terminal global variable named \"%s\" was successfully deleted"GV_NAME);
     }
     
   /*
   result in case of the absence of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME
   Terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableDel" does not exist
   
   result in case of the presence of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME
   The terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableDel" was successfully deleted
   */
  }