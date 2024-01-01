//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolSetDouble.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- get and print in the journal the properties of the symbol the custom one is based on

//--- (minimum volume, maximum volume, minimum volume change step for deal execution)

double origin_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

double origin_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);

double origin_vol_step= SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);



PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:

"+

" Volume Min: %.2f

Volume Max: %.2f

Volume Step: %.2f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

origin_vol_min, origin_vol_max, origin_vol_step);



//--- set other values for the custom symbol properties

ResetLastError();

bool res=true;

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, 0.1);

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, 1000);

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, 0.1);



//--- if there was an error when setting any of the properties, display an appropriate message in the journal

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetDouble() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- get and print in the journal the modified custom symbol properties

//--- (minimum volume, maximum volume, minimum volume change step for deal execution)

double custom_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

double custom_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);

double custom_vol_step= SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);



PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':

"+

" Volume Min: %.2f

Volume Max: %.2f

Volume Step: %.2f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

custom_vol_min, custom_vol_max, custom_vol_step);



//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));



//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- clear the chart before exiting

Comment("");

/*

result:

The 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created:

Volume Min: 0.01

Volume Max: 500.00

Volume Step: 0.01

Custom symbol 'EURUSD' based on 'EURUSD.C':

Volume Min: 0.10

Volume Max: 1000.00

Volume Step: 0.10

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successful

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Remove a custom symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful

return(true);

}