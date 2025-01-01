Object Pointers

MQL5 enables the dynamic creation of complex type objects. This is done by using the ‘new’ operatorwhich returns a descriptor of the created object. The descriptor size is 8 bytes. Syntactically, object descriptors in MQL5 are similar to C++ pointers.

Example:

MyObject* hobject= new MyObject();

Unlike C++, the ‘hobject’ variable from the example above is not a pointer to memory, but is an object descriptor. Furthermore, in MQL5, all objects in function parameters must be passed by reference. The examples below show the passing of objects as function parameters:

class Foo

{

public:

string m_name;

int m_id;

static int s_counter;

//--- constructors and destructors

Foo(void){Setup("noname");};

Foo(string name){Setup(name);};

~Foo(void){};

//--- initialize the Foo object

void Setup(string name)

{

m_name=name;

s_counter++;

m_id=s_counter;

}

};

int Foo::s_counter=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare the object as a variable, with automatic creation

Foo foo1;

//--- variant of passing an object by reference

PrintObject(foo1);



//--- declare a pointer to an object and create it using the 'new' operator

Foo *foo2=new Foo("foo2");

//--- variant of passing a pointer to an object by reference

PrintObject(foo2); // the pointer to the object is converted by the compiler automatically



//--- declare an array of Foo objects

Foo foo_objects[5];

//--- variant of passing an array of objects

PrintObjectsArray(foo_objects); // a separate function for passing an array of objects



//--- declare an array of pointers to objects of type Foo

Foo *foo_pointers[5];

for(int i=0;i<5;i++)

foo_pointers[i]=new Foo("foo_pointer");

//--- variant of passing an array of pointers

PrintPointersArray(foo_pointers); // a separate function for passing an array of pointers



//--- before finishing, be sure to delete the objects created as pointers

delete(foo2);

//--- remove the array of pointers

int size=ArraySize(foo_pointers);

for(int i=0;i<5;i++)

delete(foo_pointers[i]);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Objects are always passed by reference |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PrintObject(Foo &object)

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,": ",object.m_id," Object name=",object.m_name);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Pass an array of objects |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PrintObjectsArray(Foo &objects[])

{

int size=ArraySize(objects);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

PrintObject(objects[i]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Pass an array of object pointers |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PrintPointersArray(Foo* &objects[])

{

int size=ArraySize(objects);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

PrintObject(objects[i]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Check the pointer before use

An attempt to access an invalid pointer causes the critical shutdown of the program. The CheckPointer function is utilized to check a pointer before use. The pointer can be invalid in the following cases:

the pointer is equal to NULL

the object was destroyed using the delete operator.

This function can be used to validate of a pointer. A non-zero value indicates that data can be accessed at this pointer.

class CMyObject

{

protected:

double m_value;

public:

CMyObject(void);

CMyObject(double value) {m_value=value;};

~CMyObject(void){};

//---

double Value(void) {return(m_value);}

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create a non-initialized object

CMyObject *pointer;

if(CheckPointer(pointer)==POINTER_INVALID)

Print("1. pointer is ", EnumToString(CheckPointer(pointer)));

else

Print("1. pointer.Value()=", pointer.Value());



//--- initialize the pointer

pointer=new CMyObject(M_PI);

if(CheckPointer(pointer)==POINTER_INVALID)

Print("2. pointer is ", EnumToString(CheckPointer(pointer)));

else

Print("2. pointer.Value()=", pointer.Value());



//--- delete the object

delete(pointer);

if(CheckPointer(pointer)==POINTER_INVALID)

Print("3. pointer is ", EnumToString(CheckPointer(pointer)));

else

Print("3. pointer.Value()=", pointer.Value());

}

/*

1. pointer is POINTER_INVALID

2. pointer.Value()=3.141592653589793

3. pointer is POINTER_INVALID

*/

To quickly validate the pointer, you can also use operator "!" (LNOT) which checks it via an implicit call of the CheckPointer function. This allows a more concise and clear code writing. Below are the checks from the previous example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create a non-initialized object

CMyObject *pointer;

if(!pointer)

Print("1. pointer is ", EnumToString(CheckPointer(pointer)));

else

Print("1. pointer.Value()=", pointer.Value());



//--- initialize the pointer

pointer=new CMyObject(M_PI);

if(!pointer)

Print("2. pointer is ", EnumToString(CheckPointer(pointer)));

else

Print("2. pointer.Value()=", pointer.Value());



//--- delete the object

delete(pointer);

if(!pointer)

Print("3. pointer is ", EnumToString(CheckPointer(pointer)));

else

Print("3. pointer.Value()=", pointer.Value());

}

/*

1. pointer is POINTER_INVALID

2. pointer.Value()=3.141592653589793

3. pointer is POINTER_INVALID

*/

Operator "==" is used for a quick check for NULL. For example: ptr==NULL or ptr!=NULL.

