SymbolInfoSessionQuote

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

bool SymbolInfoSessionQuote(

string name,

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week,

uint session_index,

datetime& from,

datetime& to

);

Parameters

name

[in] Symbol name.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK

[in] Day of the week, value of enumeration ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK.

uint

[in] Ordinal number of a session, whose beginning and end time we want to receive. Indexing of sessions starts with 0.

from

[out] Session beginning time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.

to

[out] Session end time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.

Return Value

If data for the specified session, symbol and day of the week are received, returns true, otherwise returns false.

Example:

#define SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()

#define SESSION_INDEX 0



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- print the header with a symbol and SESSION_INDEX and

//--- in a loop by day of the week from Mon to Fri, print the start and end times of the quote session in the journal

PrintFormat("Symbol %s, Quote session %d:", SYMBOL_NAME, SESSION_INDEX);

for(int i=MONDAY; i<SATURDAY; i++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)i, SESSION_INDEX);

/*

result:

Symbol RU000A103661, Quote session 0:

- Monday 06:45 - 00:00

- Tuesday 06:45 - 00:00

- Wednesday 06:45 - 00:00

- Thursday 06:45 - 00:00

- Friday 06:45 - 00:00

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send the start and end times of the specified quote session |

//| for the specified symbol and day of the week to the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, const uint session_index)

{

//--- declare variables to record the beginning and end of the quote session

datetime date_from; // session start time

datetime date_to; // session end time



//--- get data from the quotation session by symbol and day of the week

if(!SymbolInfoSessionQuote(symbol, day_of_week, session_index, date_from, date_to))

{

Print("SymbolInfoSessionQuote() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- create the week day name from the enumeration constant

string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week);

if(week_day.Lower())

week_day.SetChar(0, ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32));



//--- send data for the specified quote session to the journal

PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s", week_day, TimeToString(date_from, TIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_to, TIME_MINUTES));

}

See also

Symbol Properties, TimeToStruct, Data Structures