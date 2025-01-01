- SymbolsTotal
- SymbolExist
- SymbolName
- SymbolSelect
- SymbolIsSynchronized
- SymbolInfoDouble
- SymbolInfoInteger
- SymbolInfoString
- SymbolInfoMarginRate
- SymbolInfoTick
- SymbolInfoSessionQuote
- SymbolInfoSessionTrade
- MarketBookAdd
- MarketBookRelease
- MarketBookGet
SymbolInfoSessionQuote
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
bool SymbolInfoSessionQuote(
Parameters
name
[in] Symbol name.
ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK
[in] Day of the week, value of enumeration ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK.
uint
[in] Ordinal number of a session, whose beginning and end time we want to receive. Indexing of sessions starts with 0.
from
[out] Session beginning time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.
to
[out] Session end time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.
Return Value
If data for the specified session, symbol and day of the week are received, returns true, otherwise returns false.
Example:
#define SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()
