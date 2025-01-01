PlotIndexSetInteger

The function sets the value of the corresponding property of the corresponding indicator line. The indicator property must be of the int, char, bool or color type. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call indicating identifier of the property.

bool PlotIndexSetInteger(

int plot_index,

int prop_id,

int prop_value

);

Call indicating the identifier and modifier of the property.

bool PlotIndexSetInteger(

int plot_index,

int prop_id,

int prop_modifier,

int prop_value

)

Parameters

plot_index

[in] Index of the graphical plotting

prop_id

[in] The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

prop_modifier

[in] Modifier of the specified property. Only color index properties require a modifier.

prop_value

[in] The value of the property.

Return Value

If successful, returns true, otherwise false.

Example: an indicator that draws a three-color line. The color scheme changes every 5 ticks.