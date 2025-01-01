DocumentationSections
PlotIndexSetInteger

The function sets the value of the corresponding property of the corresponding indicator line. The indicator property must be of the int, char, bool or color type. There are 2 variants of the function.

Call indicating identifier of the property.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // plotting style index
   int  prop_id,           // property identifier
   int  prop_value         // value to be set
   );

Call indicating the identifier and modifier of the property.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // plotting style index
   int  prop_id,           // property identifier
   int  prop_modifier,     // property modifier
   int  prop_value         // value to be set
   )

Parameters

plot_index

[in]  Index of the graphical plotting

prop_id

[in] The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

prop_modifier

[in]  Modifier of the specified property. Only color index properties require a modifier.

prop_value

[in]  The value of the property.

Return Value

If successful, returns true, otherwise false.

Example: an indicator that draws a three-color line. The color scheme changes every 5 ticks.

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot ColorLine
#property indicator_label1  "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//--- indicator buffers
double         ColorLineBuffer[];
double         ColorBuffer[];
int            MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- get MA handle
   MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| get color index                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
  {
   int j=i%300;
   if(j<100) return(0);// first index
   if(j<200) return(1);// second index
   return(2); // third index
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   static int ticks=0,modified=0;
   int limit;
//--- first calculation or number of bars was changed
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);// copying failed - throw away
      //--- now set line color for every bar
      for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
         ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);
 
      ticks++;// ticks counting
      if(ticks>=5)//it's time to change color scheme
        {
         ticks=0; // reset counter
         modified++; // counter of color changes
         if(modified>=3)modified=0;// reset counter 
         ResetLastError();
         switch(modified)
           {
            case 0:// first color scheme
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
               break;
            case 1:// second color scheme
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
               break;
            default:// third color scheme
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
           }
        }
      else
        {
         //--- set start position
         limit=prev_calculated-1;
         //--- now we set line color for every bar
         for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
            ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+