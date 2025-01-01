|
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- plot ColorLine
#property indicator_label1 "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 3
//--- indicator buffers
double ColorLineBuffer[];
double ColorBuffer[];
int MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- get MA handle
MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| get color index |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
{
int j=i%300;
if(j<100) return(0);// first index
if(j<200) return(1);// second index
return(2); // third index
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
static int ticks=0,modified=0;
int limit;
//--- first calculation or number of bars was changed
if(prev_calculated==0)
{
//--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer
int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
if(copied<=0) return(0);// copying failed - throw away
//--- now set line color for every bar
for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
}
else
{
//--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer
int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
if(copied<=0) return(0);
ticks++;// ticks counting
if(ticks>=5)//it's time to change color scheme
{
ticks=0; // reset counter
modified++; // counter of color changes
if(modified>=3)modified=0;// reset counter
ResetLastError();
switch(modified)
{
case 0:// first color scheme
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
Print("Color scheme "+modified);
break;
case 1:// second color scheme
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
Print("Color scheme "+modified);
break;
default:// third color scheme
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
Print("Color scheme "+modified);
}
}
else
{
//--- set start position
limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- now we set line color for every bar
for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+