EventKillTimer

Specifies the client terminal that is necessary to stop the generation of events from Timer.

void EventKillTimer();

Return Value

No return value.

Note

Typically, this function must be called from a function OnDeinit(), if the EventSetTimer() function has been called from OnInit(). This function can also be called form the class destructor, if the EventSetTimer() function has been called in the constructor of this class.

Every Expert Advisor, as well as every indicator works with its own timer and receives events only from it. As soon as a mql5 program stops operating, the timer is destroyed forcibly if it was created but hasn't been disabled by the EventKillTimer() function