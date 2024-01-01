DocumentationSections
SocketIsConnected

Checks if the socket is currently connected.

bool  SocketIsConnected(
   const int  socket      // socket handle
   );

Parameters

socket

[in]  Socket handle returned by the SocketCreate() function. When an incorrect handle is passed to _LastError, the error 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE) is activated.

Return Value

Returns true if the socket is connected, otherwise - false.

Note

The SocketIsConnected() function allows checking the current socket connection status.

The function can be called only from Expert Advisors and scripts, as they run in their own execution threads. If calling from an indicator, GetLastError() returns the error 4014 – "Function is not allowed for call".

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            SocketIsConnected.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address    ="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port       =80;
input bool   CloseSocket=true;
bool         ExtTLS     =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
  {
//--- create a socket and get its handle
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- check the handle
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- if all is well, connect
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- if connection is protected by certificate, display its data
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS certificate:");
            Print("   Owner:      ",subject);
            Print("   Issuer:     ",issuer);
            Print("   Number:     ",serial);
            Print("   Print:      ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- send GET request to the server
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("GET request sent");
            //--- read response
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
        }
      //--- if the flag is set, close the socket after use
      if(CloseSocket)
         SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
 
//--- check server connection
   bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
//--- terminate operation if no connection
   if(!connected)
     {
      Print("No connection to server");
     }
//--- if server connection is present
   else
     {
      Print("Connection to the server is available\nThe connection needs to be closed. Closing");
      //--- close the socket and check the connection status again
      SocketClose(socket);
      connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
     }
 
//--- display the current server connection status
   Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));
   /*
   result in case CloseSocket = true:
   No connection to server
   Currently connectedclosed
 
   result in case CloseSocket = false:
   Connection to the server is available
   The connection needs to be closedClosing
   Currently connectedclosed
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Send command to server                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
//--- convert the string to a character array, discard the terminating zero
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
 
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- if a secure TLS connection via port 443 is used
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- if a regular TCP connection is used
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Read server response                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   ulong  timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- read data from the socket while there is some, but not longer than timeout
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
 
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- different read commands depending on whether the connection is secure or not
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
         //--- parse response
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- display response header only
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
 
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP answer header received:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
            //--- update read timeout expiration time
            timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
 
   return(false);
  }

See also

SocketConnect, SocketIsWritable, SocketCreate, SocketClose