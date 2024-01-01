//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketIsConnected.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address ="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

input bool CloseSocket=true;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

//--- create a socket and get its handle

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- check the handle

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- if all is well, connect

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- if connection is protected by certificate, display its data

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- send GET request to the server

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- read response

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());

}

//--- if the flag is set, close the socket after use

if(CloseSocket)

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());



//--- check server connection

bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);

//--- terminate operation if no connection

if(!connected)

{

Print("No connection to server");

}

//--- if server connection is present

else

{

Print("Connection to the server is available

The connection needs to be closed. Closing");

//--- close the socket and check the connection status again

SocketClose(socket);

connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);

}



//--- display the current server connection status

Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));

/*

result in case CloseSocket = true:

No connection to server

Currently connected: closed



result in case CloseSocket = false:

Connection to the server is available

The connection needs to be closed. Closing

Currently connected: closed

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send command to server |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

//--- convert the string to a character array, discard the terminating zero

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;



if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- if a secure TLS connection via port 443 is used

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- if a regular TCP connection is used

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Read server response |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

//--- read data from the socket while there is some, but not longer than timeout

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);



if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- different read commands depending on whether the connection is secure or not

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);

//--- parse response

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- display response header only

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

//--- update read timeout expiration time

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());



return(false);

}