- GlobalVariableCheck
- GlobalVariableTime
- GlobalVariableDel
- GlobalVariableGet
- GlobalVariableName
- GlobalVariableSet
- GlobalVariablesFlush
- GlobalVariableTemp
- GlobalVariableSetOnCondition
- GlobalVariablesDeleteAll
- GlobalVariablesTotal
GlobalVariablesTotal
Returns the total number of global variables of the client terminal.
int GlobalVariablesTotal();
Return Value
Number of global variables.
Note
Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted. Call of a global variable is not only setting a new value, but also reading the value of the global variable.
Example:
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."