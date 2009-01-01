EventChartCustom

The function generates a custom event for the specified chart.

bool EventChartCustom(

long chart_id,

ushort custom_event_id,

long lparam,

double dparam,

string sparam

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

custom_event_id

[in] ID of the user events. This identifier is automatically added to the value CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM and converted to the integer type.

lparam

[in] Event parameter of the long type passed to the OnChartEvent function.

dparam

[in] Event parameter of the double type passed to the OnChartEvent function.

sparam

[in] Event parameter of the string type passed to the OnChartEvent function. If the string is longer than 63 characters, it is truncated.

Return Value

Returns true if a custom event has been successfully placed in the events queue of the chart that receives the events. In case of failure, it returns false. Use GetLastError() to get an error code.

Note

An Expert Advisor or indicator attached to the specified chart handles the event using the function OnChartEvent(int event_id, long& lparam, double& dparam, string& sparam).

For each type of event, the input parameters of the OnChartEvent() function have definite values that are required for the processing of this event. The events and values passed through this parameters are listed in the below table.

Event Value of the id parameter Value of the lparam parameter Value of the dparam parameter Value of the sparam parameter Event of a keystroke CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN code of a pressed key Repeat count (the number of times the keystroke is repeated as a result of the user holding down the key) The string value of a bit mask describing the status of keyboard buttons Mouse event (if property CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE=true is set for the chart) CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE the X coordinate the Y coordinate The string value of a bit mask describing the status of mouse buttons Event of graphical object creation (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE=true is set for the chart) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE — — Name of the created graphical object Event of change of an object property via the properties dialog CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE — — Name of the modified graphical object Event of graphical object deletion (if CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE=true is set for the chart) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE — — Name of the deleted graphical object Event of a mouse click on the chart CHARTEVENT_CLICK the X coordinate the Y coordinate — Event of a mouse click in a graphical object belonging to the chart CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK the X coordinate the Y coordinate Name of the graphical object, on which the event occurred Event of a graphical object dragging using the mouse CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG — — Name of the moved graphical object Event of the finished text editing in the entry box of the LabelEdit graphical object CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT — — Name of the LabelEdit graphical object, in which text editing has completed Event of changes on a chart CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE — — — ID of the user event under the N number CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+N Value set by the EventChartCustom() function Value set by the EventChartCustom() function Value set by the EventChartCustom() function

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ButtonClickExpert.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



string buttonID="Button";

string labelID="Info";

int broadcastEventID=5000;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- Create a button to send custom events

ObjectCreate(0,buttonID,OBJ_BUTTON,0,100,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGray);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_XSIZE,200);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_YSIZE,50);

ObjectSetString(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");

ObjectSetString(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_TEXT,"Button");

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,10);

ObjectSetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);



//--- Create a label for displaying information

ObjectCreate(0,labelID,OBJ_LABEL,0,100,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,50);

ObjectSetString(0,labelID,OBJPROP_FONT,"Trebuchet MS");

ObjectSetString(0,labelID,OBJPROP_TEXT,"No information");

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,20);

ObjectSetInteger(0,labelID,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);



//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//---

ObjectDelete(0,buttonID);

ObjectDelete(0,labelID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- Check the event by pressing a mouse button

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)

{

string clickedChartObject=sparam;

//--- If you click on the object with the name buttonID

if(clickedChartObject==buttonID)

{

//--- State of the button - pressed or not

bool selected=ObjectGetInteger(0,buttonID,OBJPROP_STATE);

//--- log a debug message

Print("Button pressed = ",selected);

int customEventID; // Number of the custom event to send

string message; // Message to be sent in the event

//--- If the button is pressed

if(selected)

{

message="Button pressed";

customEventID=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+1;

}

else // Button is not pressed

{

message="Button in not pressed";

customEventID=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+999;

}

//--- Send a custom event "our" chart

EventChartCustom(0,customEventID-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM,0,0,message);

///--- Send a message to all open charts

BroadcastEvent(ChartID(),0,"Broadcast Message");

//--- Debug message

Print("Sent an event with ID = ",customEventID);

}

ChartRedraw();// Forced redraw all chart objects

}



//--- Check the event belongs to the user events

if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)

{

if(id==broadcastEventID)

{

Print("Got broadcast message from a chart with id = "+lparam);

}

else

{

//--- We read a text message in the event

string info=sparam;

Print("Handle the user event with the ID = ",id);

//--- Display a message in a label

ObjectSetString(0,labelID,OBJPROP_TEXT,sparam);

ChartRedraw();// Forced redraw all chart objects

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| sends broadcast event to all open charts |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void BroadcastEvent(long lparam,double dparam,string sparam)

{

int eventID=broadcastEventID-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM;

long currChart=ChartFirst();

int i=0;

while(i<CHARTS_MAX) // We have certainly no more than CHARTS_MAX open charts

{

EventChartCustom(currChart,eventID,lparam,dparam,sparam);

currChart=ChartNext(currChart); // We have received a new chart from the previous

if(currChart==-1) break; // Reached the end of the charts list

i++;// Do not forget to increase the counter

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

See also

