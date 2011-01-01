//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iAlligator.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iAlligator technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."

#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Alligator."



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 3

#property indicator_plots 3

//--- plot Jaws

#property indicator_label1 "Jaws"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- plot Teeth

#property indicator_label2 "Teeth"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color2 clrRed

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 1

//--- plot Lips

#property indicator_label3 "Lips"

#property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color3 clrLime

#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width3 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iAlligator, // use iAlligator

Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate

};

//--- input parameters

input Creation type=Call_iAlligator; // type of the function

input string symbol=" "; // symbol

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe

input int jaw_period=13; // period of the Jaw line

input int jaw_shift=8; // shift of the Jaw line

input int teeth_period=8; // period of the Teeth line

input int teeth_shift=5; // shift of the Teeth line

input int lips_period=5; // period of the Lips line

input int lips_shift=3; // shift of the Lips line

input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_method=MODE_SMMA; // method of averaging of the Alligator lines

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// type of price used for calculation of Alligator

//--- indicator buffers

double JawsBuffer[];

double TeethBuffer[];

double LipsBuffer[];

//--- variable for storing the handle of the iAlligator indicator

int handle;

//--- variable for storing

string name=symbol;

//--- name of the indicator on a chart

string short_name;

//--- we will keep the number of values in the Alligator indicator

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers

SetIndexBuffer(0,JawsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,TeethBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,LipsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- set shift of each line

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,jaw_shift);

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,teeth_shift);

PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,lips_shift);

//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for

name=symbol;

//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- create handle of the indicator

if(type==Call_iAlligator)

handle=iAlligator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,

teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);

else

{

//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator

MqlParam pars[8];

//--- periods and shifts of the Alligator lines

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;

pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;

pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;

pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;

pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;

//--- type of smoothing

pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;

//--- type of price

pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;

//--- create handle

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ALLIGATOR,8,pars);

}

//--- if the handle is not created

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- tell about the failure and output the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iAlligator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- the indicator is stopped early

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Alligator indicator is calculated for

short_name=StringFormat("iAlligator(%s/%s, %d,%d,%d,%d,%d,%d)",name,EnumToString(period),

jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- normal initialization of the indicator

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- number of values copied from the iAlligator indicator

int values_to_copy;

//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iAlligator indicator changed

//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- if the JawsBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iAlligator indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything

//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()

//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- fill the arrays with values of the Alligator indicator

//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation

if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(JawsBuffer,jaw_shift,TeethBuffer,teeth_shift,LipsBuffer,lips_shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- form the message

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- display the service message on the chart

Comment(comm);

//--- memorize the number of values in the Alligator indicator

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Filling indicator buffers from the iAlligator indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &jaws_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the Jaw line

int j_shift, // shift of the Jaw line

double &teeth_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the Teeth line

int t_shift, // shift of the Teeth line

double &lips_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the Lips line

int l_shift, // shift of the Lips line

int ind_handle, // handle of the iAlligator indicator

int amount // number of copied values

)

{

//--- reset error code

ResetLastError();

//--- fill a part of the JawsBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-j_shift,amount,jaws_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the TeethBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-t_shift,amount,teeth_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the LipsBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-l_shift,amount,lips_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}

//--- everything is fine

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Indicator deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator

Comment("");

}