|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_iAlligator.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iAlligator technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Alligator."
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots 3
//--- plot Jaws
#property indicator_label1 "Jaws"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- plot Teeth
#property indicator_label2 "Teeth"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 1
//--- plot Lips
#property indicator_label3 "Lips"
#property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3 clrLime
#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3 1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
{
Call_iAlligator, // use iAlligator
Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate
};
//--- input parameters
input Creation type=Call_iAlligator; // type of the function
input string symbol=" "; // symbol
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe
input int jaw_period=13; // period of the Jaw line
input int jaw_shift=8; // shift of the Jaw line
input int teeth_period=8; // period of the Teeth line
input int teeth_shift=5; // shift of the Teeth line
input int lips_period=5; // period of the Lips line
input int lips_shift=3; // shift of the Lips line
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_method=MODE_SMMA; // method of averaging of the Alligator lines
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// type of price used for calculation of Alligator
//--- indicator buffers
double JawsBuffer[];
double TeethBuffer[];
double LipsBuffer[];
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iAlligator indicator
int handle;
//--- variable for storing
string name=symbol;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Alligator indicator
int bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers
SetIndexBuffer(0,JawsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,TeethBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,LipsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- set shift of each line
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,jaw_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,teeth_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,lips_shift);
//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for
name=symbol;
//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to
name=_Symbol;
}
//--- create handle of the indicator
if(type==Call_iAlligator)
handle=iAlligator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,
teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);
else
{
//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator
MqlParam pars[8];
//--- periods and shifts of the Alligator lines
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;
pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;
pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;
pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;
pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;
//--- type of smoothing
pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;
//--- type of price
pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;
//--- create handle
handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ALLIGATOR,8,pars);
}
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- tell about the failure and output the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iAlligator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
//--- the indicator is stopped early
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Alligator indicator is calculated for
short_name=StringFormat("iAlligator(%s/%s, %d,%d,%d,%d,%d,%d)",name,EnumToString(period),
jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- number of values copied from the iAlligator indicator
int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iAlligator indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
//--- if the JawsBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iAlligator indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
else values_to_copy=calculated;
}
else
{
//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
//--- fill the arrays with values of the Alligator indicator
//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(JawsBuffer,jaw_shift,TeethBuffer,teeth_shift,LipsBuffer,lips_shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- form the message
string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
short_name,
values_to_copy);
//--- display the service message on the chart
Comment(comm);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Alligator indicator
bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iAlligator indicator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &jaws_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the Jaw line
int j_shift, // shift of the Jaw line
double &teeth_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the Teeth line
int t_shift, // shift of the Teeth line
double &lips_buffer[], // indicator buffer for the Lips line
int l_shift, // shift of the Lips line
int ind_handle, // handle of the iAlligator indicator
int amount // number of copied values
)
{
//--- reset error code
ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the JawsBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-j_shift,amount,jaws_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- fill a part of the TeethBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-t_shift,amount,teeth_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- fill a part of the LipsBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-l_shift,amount,lips_buffer)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(false);
}
//--- everything is fine
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator
Comment("");
}