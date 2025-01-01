OrderGetInteger

Returns the requested order property, pre-selected using OrderGetTicket or OrderSelect. Order property must be of the datetime, int type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

long OrderGetInteger(

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id

);

2. Returns true or false depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool OrderGetInteger(

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id,

long& long_var

);

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

long_var

[out] Variable of the long type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the long type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

Do not confuse current pending orders with positions, which are also displayed on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about an order, it is recommended to call OrderSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- in a loop by the list of all account orders

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the order type and display the header for the list of real properties of the selected order

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Integer properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- print all the integer properties of the selected order under the header

OrderPropertiesIntegerPrint(17);

}

/*

result:

Integer properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812945317:

Ticket: 2812945317

Time setup: 2024.09.04 19:17:16

Type: Buy Limit

State: Placed

Time expiration: 0

Time done: 0

Time setup msc: 2024.09.04 19:17:16.686

Time done msc: 0

Type filling: Return

Type time: Time GTC

Magic: 0

Reason: Client

Position ID: 0

Position By ID: 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display integer properties of the selected order in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesIntegerPrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

long value=0;



//--- display order ticket in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Ticket:", header_width, ORDER_TICKET);



//--- display the order placement time in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Time setup:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_SETUP);



//--- display the order type in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Type:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE);



//--- display the order status in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("State:", header_width, ORDER_STATE);



//--- display the order expiration time in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Time expiration:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION);



//--- display the order execution/expiration time in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Time done:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_DONE);



//--- display the time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Time setup msc:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);



//--- display the order execution/expiration time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Time done msc:", header_width, ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC);



//--- display the execution type by residue in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Type filling:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE_FILLING);



//--- display the order lifetime in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Type time:", header_width, ORDER_TYPE_TIME);



//--- display the ID of the EA, that placed an order, in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Magic:", header_width, ORDER_MAGIC);



//--- display order reason or source in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Reason:", header_width, ORDER_REASON);



//--- display the ID of the position, set on the order during its execution, in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Position ID:", header_width, ORDER_POSITION_ID);



//--- display the opposite position ID for ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type orders in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Position By ID:", header_width, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display the order integer property value in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER property)

{

string svalue="";

long lvalue=0;

if(!OrderGetInteger(property, lvalue))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

switch(property)

{

case ORDER_TICKET :

case ORDER_MAGIC :

case ORDER_POSITION_ID :

case ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID :

svalue=(string)lvalue;

break;



case ORDER_TIME_SETUP :

case ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION :

case ORDER_TIME_DONE :

svalue=(lvalue!=0 ? TimeToString((datetime)lvalue, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) : "0");

break;



case ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC :

case ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC :

svalue=(lvalue!=0 ? TimeMscToString(lvalue) : "0");

break;



case ORDER_TYPE :

svalue=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_STATE :

svalue=OrderStateDescription((ENUM_ORDER_STATE)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_FILLING :

svalue=OrderTypeFillingDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_TIME :

svalue=OrderTypeTimeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)lvalue);

break;

case ORDER_REASON :

svalue=OrderReasonDescription((ENUM_ORDER_REASON)lvalue);

break;



default :

svalue="Unknown property";

break;

}



//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, svalue);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order type description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order status description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderStateDescription(ENUM_ORDER_STATE state)

{

switch(state)

{

case ORDER_STATE_STARTED : return("Started");

case ORDER_STATE_PLACED : return("Placed");

case ORDER_STATE_CANCELED : return("Canceled");

case ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL : return("Partial");

case ORDER_STATE_FILLED : return("Filled");

case ORDER_STATE_REJECTED : return("Rejected");

case ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED : return("Expired");

case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD : return("Request Add");

case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY : return("Request Modify");

case ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL : return("Request Cancel");

default : return("Unknown state: "+(string)state);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the description of the order volume filling policy |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeFillingDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_FILLING_FOK : return("Fill or Kill");

case ORDER_FILLING_IOC : return("Immediate or Cancel");

case ORDER_FILLING_BOC : return("Book or Cancel");

case ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : return("Return");

default : return("Unknown type filling: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order expiration date description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeTimeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TIME_GTC : return("Time GTC");

case ORDER_TIME_DAY : return("Time Day");

case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED : return("Time Specified");

case ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY : return("Time Specified Day");

default : return("Unknown type time: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order placement reason description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderReasonDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_REASON reason)

{

switch(reason)

{

case ORDER_REASON_CLIENT : return("Client");

case ORDER_REASON_MOBILE : return("Mobile");

case ORDER_REASON_WEB : return("Web");

case ORDER_REASON_EXPERT : return("Expert");

case ORDER_REASON_SL : return("Stop Loss");

case ORDER_REASON_TP : return("Take Profit");

case ORDER_REASON_SO : return("Stop Out");

default : return("Unknown reason: "+(string)reason);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return time with milliseconds |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TimeMscToString(const long time_msc, int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)

{

return(TimeToString(time_msc/1000, flags) + "." + IntegerToString(time_msc %1000, 3, '0'));

}

