CalendarCountryById
Get a country description by its ID.
bool CalendarCountryById(
const long country_id,
MqlCalendarCountry& country
);
Parameters
country_id
[in] Country ID (ISO 3166-1).
country
[out] MqlCalendarCountry type variable for receiving a country description.
Return Value
- 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),
- 5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA (country is not found),
- 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded).
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- get the list of countries from the economic calendar
MqlCalendarCountry countries[];
int count=CalendarCountries(countries);
//--- check the result
if(count==0)
PrintFormat("CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",GetLastError());
//--- if there are two or more countries
if(count>=2)
{
MqlCalendarCountry country;
//--- now get a country description by its ID
if(CalendarCountryById(countries[1].id, country))
{
//--- prepare a country description
string descr="id = "+IntegerToString(country.id)+"\n";
descr+=("name = " + country.name+"\n");
descr+=("code = " + country.code+"\n");
descr+=("currency = " + country.currency+"\n");
descr+=("currency_symbol = " + country.currency_symbol+"\n");
descr+=("url_name = " + country.url_name);
//--- display a country description
Print(descr);
}
else
Print("CalendarCountryById() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
}
//---
}
/*
Result:
id = 999
name = European Union
code = EU
currency = EUR
currency_symbol = €
url_name = european-union
*/
