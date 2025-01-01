//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the list of countries from the economic calendar

MqlCalendarCountry countries[];

int count=CalendarCountries(countries);

//--- check the result

if(count==0)

PrintFormat("CalendarCountries() returned 0! Error %d",GetLastError());

//--- if there are two or more countries

if(count>=2)

{

MqlCalendarCountry country;

//--- now get a country description by its ID

if(CalendarCountryById(countries[1].id, country))

{

//--- prepare a country description

string descr="id = "+IntegerToString(country.id)+"

";

descr+=("name = " + country.name+"

");

descr+=("code = " + country.code+"

");

descr+=("currency = " + country.currency+"

");

descr+=("currency_symbol = " + country.currency_symbol+"

");

descr+=("url_name = " + country.url_name);

//--- display a country description

Print(descr);

}

else

Print("CalendarCountryById() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

}

//---

}

/*

Result:

id = 999

name = European Union

code = EU

currency = EUR

currency_symbol = €

url_name = european-union

*/