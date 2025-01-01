DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference

GlobalVariableName 

GlobalVariableName

Returns the name of a global variable by its ordinal number.

string  GlobalVariableName(
   int  index      // Global variable number in the list of global variables
   );

Parameters

index

[in]  Sequence number in the list of global variables. It should be greater than or equal to 0 and less than GlobalVariablesTotal().

Return Value

Global variable name by its ordinal number in the list of global variables. For more details about the error, call GetLastError().

Note

Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.

 

Example:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME    "TestGlobalVariableSet"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- first, let's create global variables
   for(int i=0i<21i++)
      GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME+string(i),i);
//--- get the number of global variables of the client terminal and display their names in a loop
   int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();
   for(int i=total-1i>=0i--)
     {
      string name=GlobalVariableName(i);
      if(GetLastError()!=0)
        {
         PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d"GetLastError(), i);
         ResetLastError();
         continue;
        }
      PrintFormat("GlobalVariableName(%02d) = \"%s\""iname);
     }
//--- clean up
   GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);
   /*
  result:
   GlobalVariableName(20) = "TestGlobalVariableSet9"
   GlobalVariableName(19) = "TestGlobalVariableSet8"
   GlobalVariableName(18) = "TestGlobalVariableSet7"
   GlobalVariableName(17) = "TestGlobalVariableSet6"
   GlobalVariableName(16) = "TestGlobalVariableSet5"
   GlobalVariableName(15) = "TestGlobalVariableSet4"
   GlobalVariableName(14) = "TestGlobalVariableSet3"
   GlobalVariableName(13) = "TestGlobalVariableSet20"
   GlobalVariableName(12) = "TestGlobalVariableSet2"
   GlobalVariableName(11) = "TestGlobalVariableSet19"
   GlobalVariableName(10) = "TestGlobalVariableSet18"
   GlobalVariableName(09) = "TestGlobalVariableSet17"
   GlobalVariableName(08) = "TestGlobalVariableSet16"
   GlobalVariableName(07) = "TestGlobalVariableSet15"
   GlobalVariableName(06) = "TestGlobalVariableSet14"
   GlobalVariableName(05) = "TestGlobalVariableSet13"
   GlobalVariableName(04) = "TestGlobalVariableSet12"
   GlobalVariableName(03) = "TestGlobalVariableSet11"
   GlobalVariableName(02) = "TestGlobalVariableSet10"
   GlobalVariableName(01) = "TestGlobalVariableSet1"
   GlobalVariableName(00) = "TestGlobalVariableSet0"
   */
  }