#define DEVIATION 5 // allowed deviation from the price

#define VOLUME 1.0 // order volume

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123 // MagicNumber

#define DIRECTION ORDER_TYPE_BUY // opened position direction (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the request, verification and result structures

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeCheckResult check ={};

MqlTradeResult result ={};



//--- prepare trade request parameters

PrepareRequest(_Symbol, DIRECTION, VOLUME, request);



//--- check trade request parameters

ResetLastError();

bool res=OrderCheck(request, check);

if(!res)

{

PrintFormat("Trade request verification completed with error %d

Server retcode: %u, comment: %s", GetLastError(), check.retcode, check.comment);

return;

}



//--- trade request check was successful - display the description of the trade request verification structure fields

Print("Trade request verification completed successfully");

MqlTradeCheckResultPrint(check, 14);



//--- send a trade request

if(!OrderSend(request, result))

Print("OrderSend error ", GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, display the error code



//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("Trade request result: retcode=%u, deal=%I64u, order=%I64u", result.retcode, result.deal, result.order);

/*

result with disabled auto trading in the client terminal:

Trade request verification completed with error 4752

Server retcode: 10027, comment: AutoTrading disabled by client



enable auto trading and check again on a closed market:

Experts automated trading is enabled

Trade request verification completed successfully

Retcode: 0

Balance: 10779.50 USD

Equity: 10779.50 USD

Profit: 0.00 USD

Margin: 1104.79 USD

Margin free: 9674.71 USD

Margin level: 975.71 %

Comment: Done

OrderSend error 4756

Trade request result: retcode=10018, deal=0, order=0



check on the open market:

Trade request verification completed successfully

Retcode: 0

Balance: 10779.50 USD

Equity: 10779.50 USD

Profit: 0.00 USD

Margin: 110.46 USD

Margin free: 10669.04 USD

Margin level: 9758.74 %

Comment: Done

Trade request result: retcode=10009, deal=2777010968, order=2802818813

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Prepare parameters for a trade request |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PrepareRequest(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, MqlTradeRequest &request)

{

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(DIRECTION !=ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : DIRECTION);

double price=(DIRECTION==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK) : SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID));

//--- request parameters

request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // trading operation type

request.symbol = symbol; // symbol

request.volume = volume; // volume

request.type = type; // order type

request.price = price; // open price

request.deviation = DEVIATION; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic = EXPERT_MAGIC; // order MagicNumber

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Print the fields of the trade request |

//| verification result in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void MqlTradeCheckResultPrint(const MqlTradeCheckResult &check, const uint header_width=0)

{

//--- get the account currency and the number of decimal places for the account currency

string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);

int digits =(int)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS);



//--- define the header text and the width of the header field

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

string header="Retcode:";

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- display the return code with the header of the specified width in the journal

PrintFormat("%-*s%-u", w, header, check.retcode);



//--- display the balance value after executing a trade operation in the journal

header="Balance:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.balance, currency);



//--- display the equity value after executing a trade operation in the journal

header="Equity:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.equity, currency);



//--- display the floating profit value after executing a trading operation in the journal

header="Profit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.profit, currency);



//--- display the amount of margin, required for the necessary trading operation, in the journal

header="Margin:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.margin, currency);



//--- display the value of equity to be left after conducting a trading operation in the journal

header="Margin free:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.margin_free, currency);



//--- display the margin level to be set after completing the required trading operation in the journal

header="Margin level:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %%", w, header, check.margin_level);



//--- display the comment on the response code and error description in the journal

header="Comment:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, check.comment);

}