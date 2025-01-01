|
#define DEVIATION 5 // allowed deviation from the price
#define VOLUME 1.0 // order volume
#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123 // MagicNumber
#define DIRECTION ORDER_TYPE_BUY // opened position direction (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- declare and initialize the request, verification and result structures
MqlTradeRequest request={};
MqlTradeCheckResult check ={};
MqlTradeResult result ={};
//--- prepare trade request parameters
PrepareRequest(_Symbol, DIRECTION, VOLUME, request);
//--- check trade request parameters
ResetLastError();
bool res=OrderCheck(request, check);
if(!res)
{
PrintFormat("Trade request verification completed with error %d\nServer retcode: %u, comment: %s", GetLastError(), check.retcode, check.comment);
return;
}
//--- trade request check was successful - display the description of the trade request verification structure fields
Print("Trade request verification completed successfully");
MqlTradeCheckResultPrint(check, 14);
//--- send a trade request
if(!OrderSend(request, result))
Print("OrderSend error ", GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, display the error code
//--- information about the operation
PrintFormat("Trade request result: retcode=%u, deal=%I64u, order=%I64u", result.retcode, result.deal, result.order);
/*
result with disabled auto trading in the client terminal:
Trade request verification completed with error 4752
Server retcode: 10027, comment: AutoTrading disabled by client
enable auto trading and check again on a closed market:
Experts automated trading is enabled
Trade request verification completed successfully
Retcode: 0
Balance: 10779.50 USD
Equity: 10779.50 USD
Profit: 0.00 USD
Margin: 1104.79 USD
Margin free: 9674.71 USD
Margin level: 975.71 %
Comment: Done
OrderSend error 4756
Trade request result: retcode=10018, deal=0, order=0
check on the open market:
Trade request verification completed successfully
Retcode: 0
Balance: 10779.50 USD
Equity: 10779.50 USD
Profit: 0.00 USD
Margin: 110.46 USD
Margin free: 10669.04 USD
Margin level: 9758.74 %
Comment: Done
Trade request result: retcode=10009, deal=2777010968, order=2802818813
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Prepare parameters for a trade request |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PrepareRequest(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, MqlTradeRequest &request)
{
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(DIRECTION !=ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : DIRECTION);
double price=(DIRECTION==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK) : SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID));
//--- request parameters
request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // trading operation type
request.symbol = symbol; // symbol
request.volume = volume; // volume
request.type = type; // order type
request.price = price; // open price
request.deviation = DEVIATION; // allowed deviation from the price
request.magic = EXPERT_MAGIC; // order MagicNumber
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Print the fields of the trade request |
//| verification result in the journal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MqlTradeCheckResultPrint(const MqlTradeCheckResult &check, const uint header_width=0)
{
//--- get the account currency and the number of decimal places for the account currency
string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);
int digits =(int)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS);
//--- define the header text and the width of the header field
//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1
string header="Retcode:";
uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- display the return code with the header of the specified width in the journal
PrintFormat("%-*s%-u", w, header, check.retcode);
//--- display the balance value after executing a trade operation in the journal
header="Balance:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.balance, currency);
//--- display the equity value after executing a trade operation in the journal
header="Equity:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.equity, currency);
//--- display the floating profit value after executing a trading operation in the journal
header="Profit:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.profit, currency);
//--- display the amount of margin, required for the necessary trading operation, in the journal
header="Margin:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.margin, currency);
//--- display the value of equity to be left after conducting a trading operation in the journal
header="Margin free:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.margin_free, currency);
//--- display the margin level to be set after completing the required trading operation in the journal
header="Margin level:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %%", w, header, check.margin_level);
//--- display the comment on the response code and error description in the journal
header="Comment:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, check.comment);
}