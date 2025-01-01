FileReadArray

Reads from a file of BIN type arrays of any type except string (may be an array of structures, not containing strings, and dynamic arrays).

uint FileReadArray(

int file_handle,

void& array[],

int start=0,

int count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

array[]

[out] An array where the data will be loaded.

start=0

[in] Start position to read from the array.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Number of elements to read. By default, reads the entire array (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).

Return Value

Number of elements read.

Note

String array can be read only from the file of TXT type. If necessary, the function tries to increase the size of the array.

Example (the file obtained after execution of the example for FileWriteArray function is used here)

//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input string InpFileName="data.bin";

input string InpDirectoryName="SomeFolder";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Structure for storing price data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct prices

{

datetime date; // date

double bid; // bid price

double ask; // ask price

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- structure array

prices arr[];

//--- file path

string path=InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName;

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(path,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- read all data from the file to the array

FileReadArray(file_handle,arr);

//--- receive the array size

int size=ArraySize(arr);

//--- print data from the array

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

Print("Date = ",arr[i].date," Bid = ",arr[i].bid," Ask = ",arr[i].ask);

Print("Total data = ",size);

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

}

else

Print("File open failed, error ",GetLastError());

}

See also

Variables, FileWriteArray