- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileReadArray
Reads from a file of BIN type arrays of any type except string (may be an array of structures, not containing strings, and dynamic arrays).
uint FileReadArray(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
array[]
[out] An array where the data will be loaded.
start=0
[in] Start position to read from the array.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of elements to read. By default, reads the entire array (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).
Return Value
Number of elements read.
Note
String array can be read only from the file of TXT type. If necessary, the function tries to increase the size of the array.
Example (the file obtained after execution of the example for FileWriteArray function is used here)
//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script
See also